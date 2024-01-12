Published On Jan 12, 2024 07:52 PM By Shreyash

Find out how its variant-wise prices fare against the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300

A few weeks after the unveiling of the 2024 Kia Sonet, the Korean marque has finally announced the prices for its facelifted subcompact SUV. The update introduces a fresh look, updated technology, and enhanced safety features to the Sonet. Notably, Kia has brought back the option of a proper manual transmission with the Sonet’s diesel powertrain. In this story, we’ve compared the variant-wise prices of the Sonet facelift with those of its key rivals that also get a diesel option: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.

Petrol Manual

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 HTE - Rs 7.99 lakh E - Rs 7.94 Lakh Smart - Rs 8.10 Lakh W2 - Rs 7.99 Lakh HTK - Rs 8.79 lakh W4 - Rs 8.67 Lakh S - Rs 9.11 Lakh Smart Plus- Rs 9.10 Lakh W4 Turbo - Rs 9.30 Lakh HTK+ - Rs 9.90 lakh S(O)- Rs 9.89 Lakh Pure- Rs 9.70 Lakh S(O) Knight- Rs 10.13 Lakh Smart Plus S- Rs 9.70 Lakh W6- Rs 10 Lakh HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 10.49 lakh S (O) Turbo - Rs 10.40 lakh Pure S- Rs 10.20 Lakh W6 Turbo- Rs 10.51 Lakh SX- Rs 11.05 Lakh Creative- Rs 11 Lakh HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 11.49 lakh SX Knight- Rs 11.38 Lakh Creative Plus- Rs 11.70 Lakh W8- Rs 11.51 Lakh SX (O) Turbo - Rs 12.44 lakh Creative Plus S- Rs 12.20 Lakh W8 Turbo- Rs 12.01 Lakh SX (O) Knight Turbo - Rs 12.65 lakh Fearless - 12.50 lakh W8 Opt- Rs 12.61 Lakh Fearless S - 13 lakh W8 Opt Turbo- Rs 13.01 Lakh HTX+ (Turbo iMT) - Rs 13.39 lakh Fearless Plus S - Rs 13.50 lakh

Among all models in this comparison, the Hyundai Venue has the lowest starting price. It starts Rs 5,000 less than the Kia Sonet. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon boasts the highest starting price in this comparison, but not by a lot. Meanwhile, the 2024 Sonet and the Mahindra XUV300 have the same base price.

The Kia Sonet’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the 1-litre turbo petrol engine comes with a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal).

The Hyundai Venue also uses the same engine options as the Sonet; however, with its 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, Hyundai offers a proper 6-speed manual transmission instead of an iMT.

Talking about the Nexon, it comes with a 5-speed manual transmission in its base-spec Smart variant, while all other higher variants are equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Among all models mentioned in the list, the Mahindra XUV300’s 1.2-litre TGDi (turbo-petrol) engine makes it the most powerful subcompact SUV, with an output of up to 130 PS and 250Nm.

The Tata Nexon has the most expensive petrol-manual option, Rs 11,000 more than the top-spec Kia Sonet. In comparison, the Hyundai Venue has the most affordable top-end petrol-manual option by a margin of up to Rs 85,000.

Also Check Out: 2024 MG Astor Launched: More Affordable And Tech-loaded Than Before

Petrol Automatic

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 W6 AMT- Rs 10.71 Lakh S(O)- Rs 11.51 Lakh Creative AMT- Rs 11.70 Lakh HTX (Turbo DCT) - Rs 12.29 lakh Creative DCT- Rs 12.20 Lakh Creative Plus AMT - Rs 12.40 Lakh SX(O)- Rs 13.23 Lakh Creative Plus DCT - Rs 12.90 lakh Creative Plus S AMT- Rs 12.90 Lakh SX(O) Knight- Rs 13.33 Lakh Creative Plus S DCT- Rs 13.40 lakh W8 Opt AMT- Rs 13.31 Lakh Fearless DCT - Rs 13.70 lakh GTX+ (Turbo DCT) - 14.50 Lakh Fearless S DCT - Rs 14.20 lakh X-Line (Turbo DCT) - Rs 14.69 lakh Fearless Plus S DCT - Rs 14.70 lakh

The XUV300 has the most affordable petrol-automatic option here, by Rs 1 lakh while the Kia Sonet has the most expensive entry price for the petrol-automatic variant.

Both the 2024 Sonet and Hyundai Venue are offered with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. However, it's the Sonet that boasts a higher price of up to Rs 1.36 lakh for its petrol automatic models compared to that of the Venue.

The Tata Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS / 170 Nm) is available with either a 6-speed AMT or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

The Mahindra XUV300 in its petrol automatic variant doesn’t get the option of the TGDi turbo petrol. Also, its regular 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / 200 Nm) can only be had with a 6-speed AMT.

While other subcompact SUVs only offer maximum 2-3 variants in petrol automatic, the Nexon petrol automatic comes in total of 9 variants.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Facelift Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

Diesel Manual

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 HTE - Rs 9.79 lakh HTK - Rs 10.39 lakh W4- Rs 10.22 Lakh S+- Rs 10.71 Lakh Pure- Rs 11 Lakh W6- Rs 11.05 Lakh HTK+ - Rs 11.39 lakh Pure S- Rs 11.50 Lakh HTX+ - Rs 11.99 lakh HTX (iMT) - Rs 12.60 lakh SX- Rs 12.37 Lakh Creative- Rs 12.40 Lakh SX(O) - Rs 13.29 lakh Creative Plus- Rs 13.10 Lakh W8- Rs 13.05 Lakh HTX+ - Rs 13.69 lakh Creative Plus S - Rs 13.60 lakh Fearless - Rs 13.90 lakh W8 Opt- 13.92 Lakh HTX+ iMT - Rs 14.39 lakh Fearless S - Rs 14.40 lakh Fearless Plus S - Rs 14.90 lakh

The 2024 Sonet is the most affordable diesel-powered model in this segment and the Nexon is the most expensive.

Both the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue are powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS / 250 Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual. Additionally, the Sonet offers the option of a 6-speed iMT (manual without clutch pedal) with its diesel variant.

The Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel and XUV300’s 1.5-litre diesel engines are only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Among the diesel-manual options, the Tata Nexon’s top-spec Fearless Plus S variant boasts the highest price.

Diesel Automatic

Kia Sonet Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 W6 AMT Diesel- Rs 12.31 Lakh HTX - Rs 12.99 lakh Creative- Rs 13 Lakh Creative Plus- Rs 13.80 Lakh Creative Plus S - Rs 14.30 lakh Fearless - Rs 14.60 lakh W8 Opt AMT Diesel- Rs 14.61 Lakh Fearless S - Rs 15 lakh GTX+ - Rs 15.50 lakh Fearless Plus S - Rs 15.50 lakh X Line - Rs 15.69 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 is the most affordable diesel automatic subcompact SUV in the segment.

Both Nexon and XUV300 diesel automatics are available with a 6-speed AMT transmission.

The Sonet is still the only model in this segment to offer its diesel engine with a 6-speed torque converter, which is a superior automatic gearbox than that of the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

The Hyundai Venue is not available with a diesel-automatic option.

The Kia Sonet facelift, in its top-spec X Line variant, now stands as the most expensive subcompact SUV in this comparison. Following the Hyundai Venue, it is the only subcompact SUV in the list equipped with level 1 advanced driver assistance systems.

On the other hand, the Tata Nexon is also a feature-loaded offering; however, it lacks a superior diesel automatic transmission and ADAS. As for the Mahindra XUV300, it may not be as feature-loaded as the other three, but it does offer the option of the most powerful T-GDi turbo petrol engine. Given these considerations, which one would you pick among these, and why? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Read More on : Sonet on road price