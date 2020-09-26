Kia Sonet Dual-tone Variants To Cost Rs 10,000 More Than Monotone Colours
Published On Sep 26, 2020 11:59 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet
You can have the dual-tone paint option in two trims of the Sonet
-
Kia offers the Sonet in three dual-tone colours: gold with black roof, white with black roof, and red with black roof.
-
The dual-tone variants are offered only with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as HTX+ and GTX+ only offer these engines.
-
Tata Nexon’s XZ+ variant offers a dual-tone option for the least amount at Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom) among all SUVs in the segment.
-
The Sonet’s pricing ranges from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The sub-4m SUV segment has grown bigger in size thanks to two new models including Kia’s Sonet. While we had already reported the variant-wise colour options that the SUV will be offered in, we now have the prices of the dual-tone variants of the Sonet as well. Let’s have a look:
|
Engine
|
HTE
|
HTK
|
HTK+
|
HTX
|
HTX+
|
HTX+ Dual Tone
|
GTX+
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
1.2-litre petrol MT
|
Rs 6.71 lakh
|
Rs 7.59 lakh
|
Rs 8.45 lakh
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT
|
--
|
--
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.65 lakh
|
Rs 11.75 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.09 lakh
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT
|
--
|
--
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Rs 12.89 lakh
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
1.5-litre diesel MT
|
Rs 8.05 lakh
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.65 lakh
|
Rs 11.75 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.09 lakh
|
1.5-litre diesel AT
|
--
|
--
|
Rs 10.39 lakh
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Rs 12.89 lakh
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
All prices ex-showroom
Kia offers the dual-tone paint scheme in two trims and six variants depending on the powertrain options of the Sonet. The dual-tone colour options are: gold with black roof, white with black roof, and red with black roof. You can check out the variant-wise colour options of the Sonet here.
Leaving the Ford EcoSport aside, all other sub-4m SUVs ,including the Hyundai Venue and the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser, are offered with a dual-tone exterior. The Tata Nexon offers the cheapest dual-tone option in the segment on the XZ+ variant priced at Rs 9.64 lakh.
In case you want to buy the Sonet’s dual-tone variant, your engine options are limited to either the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol or 1.5-litre diesel as HTX+ and GTX+ are only available with these engines. Apart from these two, Kia offers the Sonet with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit as well. Here’s a look at their outputs and transmission options:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel (MT/AT)
|
Power
|
83PS
|
120PS
|
100PS/115PS
|
Torque
|
115Nm
|
172Nm
|
240Nm/250Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
The Kia Sonet goes up against the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and Mahindra XUV300. It will also take on the upcoming Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.
Read More on : Kia Sonet on road price
- Renew Kia Sonet Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash