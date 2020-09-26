Kia Sonet Dual-tone Variants To Cost Rs 10,000 More Than Monotone Colours

Published On Sep 26, 2020 11:59 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

You can have the dual-tone paint option in two trims of the Sonet

Kia offers the Sonet in three dual-tone colours: gold with black roof, white with black roof, and red with black roof.

The dual-tone variants are offered only with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as HTX+ and GTX+ only offer these engines.

Tata Nexon’s XZ+ variant offers a dual-tone option for the least amount at Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom) among all SUVs in the segment.

The Sonet’s pricing ranges from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sub-4m SUV segment has grown bigger in size thanks to two new models including Kia’s Sonet. While we had already reported the variant-wise colour options that the SUV will be offered in, we now have the prices of the dual-tone variants of the Sonet as well. Let’s have a look:

Engine HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ HTX+ Dual Tone GTX+ GTX+ Dual Tone 1.2-litre petrol MT Rs 6.71 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh -- -- -- -- -- 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT -- -- Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT -- -- Rs 10.49 lakh -- -- -- Rs 12.89 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh 1.5-litre diesel MT Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh 1.5-litre diesel AT -- -- Rs 10.39 lakh -- -- -- Rs 12.89 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

Kia offers the dual-tone paint scheme in two trims and six variants depending on the powertrain options of the Sonet. The dual-tone colour options are: gold with black roof, white with black roof, and red with black roof. You can check out the variant-wise colour options of the Sonet here .

Leaving the Ford EcoSport aside, all other sub-4m SUVs ,including the Hyundai Venue and the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser, are offered with a dual-tone exterior. The Tata Nexon offers the cheapest dual-tone option in the segment on the XZ+ variant priced at Rs 9.64 lakh.

In case you want to buy the Sonet’s dual-tone variant, your engine options are limited to either the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol or 1.5-litre diesel as HTX+ and GTX+ are only available with these engines. Apart from these two, Kia offers the Sonet with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit as well. Here’s a look at their outputs and transmission options:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel (MT/AT) Power 83PS 120PS 100PS/115PS Torque 115Nm 172Nm 240Nm/250Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Kia Sonet goes up against the Toyota Urban Cruiser , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon , Ford EcoSport, and Mahindra XUV300. It will also take on the upcoming Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

