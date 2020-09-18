Published On Sep 18, 2020 05:36 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

Official pre-launch bookings have crossed the 25,000-mark in just a month

Kia has priced the Sonet from Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Offered in a total of six variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+.

It gets the same engines as the Hyundai Venue: two petrol units and one diesel.

It is the only sub-4m SUV to offer a torque converter gearbox with the diesel engine.

The hotly contested sub-4m SUV segment has a new contender in the form of the Kia Sonet . It is priced from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the prices of the top-spec GTX+ petrol DCT and GTX+ diesel AT will be announced by the end of September. With official pre-launch bookings having crossed the 25,000-mark (almost 1,000 bookings daily), Kia has announced that deliveries of its newest SUV will begin from today itself.

Here’s a look at the detailed variant-wise introductory prices (ex-showroom Delhi):

Engine HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTX+ 1.2-litre petrol MT Rs 6.71 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh -- -- -- 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT* -- -- Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT -- -- Rs 10.49 lakh -- -- TBA 1.5-litre diesel MT Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh 1.5-litre diesel AT -- -- Rs 10.39 lakh -- -- TBA

*intelligent manual transmission

Kia offers the Sonet in a total of six variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+. It comes with the same engine options as the Hyundai Venue : a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Their output and fuel efficiency figures along with the transmission options are as follows:

1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel MT/ AT Power 120PS 83PS 100PS/ 115PS Torque 172Nm 115Nm 240Nm/ 250Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency 18.2kmpl (iMT)/ 18.3kmpl (DCT) 18.4kmpl 24.1kmpl (MT)/ 19kmpl (AT)

When compared to the other sub-4m SUVs, the Kia Sonet is the only model to offer the diesel engine with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. It is the second sub-4m SUV after the Venue to get Hyundai-Kia’s new India-first iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox.

Another area where the Sonet scores well is in the features department thanks to a couple of segment-firsts. Its elder sibling, the Seltos , has passed down quite a few features including the integrated screen display (comprising the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and ventilated seats. If you wish to know the exact variant-wise features on offer, head here .

With the arrival of the Sonet, things have heated up in the sub-4m SUV space. It takes on the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and Mahindra XUV300. The competition is set to grow fiercer with three new SUVs (Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite) slated to launch in the coming months.

Read More on : Sonet on road price