Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Specification Comparison

Looking to upgrade from your Innova Crysta? Kia has an option for you

Kia is all set to launch its Carnival MPV in India on 5 February, 2019. While the launch is still a couple of weeks away, the carmaker has revealed various details about the upcoming people mover. The Carnival would be ideal for someone upgrading from the Innova Crysta and seeking a relatively premium experience, especially those looking to seat more passengers. So, without further ado, let’s find out if the Kia MPV is a worthy upgrade over the popular Innova Crysta.

Dimensions:

Kia Carnival Toyota Innova Crysta Length 5115mm 4735mm (-380mm ) Width 1985mm 1830mm (-155mm ) Height 1740mm 1795mm (+55mm ) Wheelbase 3060mm 2750mm (-310mm ) Boot Space 540L NA Available seating configuration 7-,8-,9-seater 7-,8-seater

The Carnival is longer and wider than the Innova Crysta. It also has a longer wheelbase than the Toyota.

As a result, the Carnival should be a more capable and spacious MPV than the Innova Crysta.

Where the Carnival can be had with three different seating configurations, the Innova Crysta is only available with two.

Engine:

Diesel:

Kia Carnival Toyota Innova Crysta Engine 2.2-litre 2.4-litre Power 200PS 150PS Torque 440Nm 343Nm/360Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT

Despite being propelled by a smaller engine, the Kia is the more powerful of the two. It makes 50PS more than Toyota’s 2.4-litre motor. Also, the Carnival’s 2.2-litre torquier too.

As far as the transmission is concerned, the Carnival gets an 8-speed AT while the Crysta can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

The Innova Crysta with a manual transmission has a torque output of 343Nm while the one with auto gearbox produces 360Nm.

Note: The Innova Crysta is available with a petrol engine as well. It gets a 2.7-litre unit that makes 166PS and 245Nm. This engine can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Features:

Safety:

Both the cars get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard.

Additionally, the Innova Crysta also gets a driver knee airbag, vehicle stability control and hill start assist as standard. The Carnival gets features like vehicle stability control and hill start assist, but they are limited to the higher variants.

In the higher variants, where the Carnival gets upto 6 airbags, the Innova is available with upto 7 airbags.

The Carnival also gets some exclusive safety features in the higher variants like front parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Infotainment:

The Carnival gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The Innova Crysta, on the other hand, gets a touchscreen unit only in the higher variants. That too, it misses out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

In a higher variant, the Carnival also gets a Harman Kardon music system and Seltos-like connected car features like remote engine start-stop and cabin cooling, unlike the Innova Crysta.

Comfort:

Even in the base variant, the Carnival is equipped with features such as power sliding rear doors, push-button start, three-zone climate control, rear camera, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, day/night IRVM, auto headlamps, rear AC vents and auto cruise control.

The Innova Crysta also gets features such as an auto climate control, rear camera, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, push-button start and cruise control. However, they are limited to the higher variants.

In the base variant, the Innova Crysta comes with tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel and manual AC with rear AC vents.

In the higher variants, the Carnival gets a dual-pane electric sunroof, air purifier, dual touchscreen rear-seat infotainment system, electronic power brake, powered tailgate, powered and ventilated driver seat, and auto-dimming IRVM.

Price:

The Innova Crysta diesel is priced from Rs 16.14 lakh to Rs 23.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Kia Carnival, on the other hand, is expected to be priced from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 31 lakh.