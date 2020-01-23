Kia Carnival Bookings Underway. Launch On Feb 5 At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Jan 23, 2020 04:48 PM By Saransh for Kia Carnival

The premium MPV from Kia is expected to be positioned above the popular Toyota Innova Crysta

The booking amount for the Carnival has been set at Rs 1 lakh.

It will be available in three variants - Premium, Prestige and Limousine.

There will be three seating configurations on offer.

Prices expected to range from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 31 lakh.

Kia has started accepting pre-launch bookings for its upcoming MPV, the Carnival, for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Scheduled to go on sale on 5 February, 2020, the Carnival could be the ideal choice for someone planning to upgrade from the king of MPVs in India, the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Kia will offer the Carnival with a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This motor produces 200PS of power and 440Nm of torque. The Carnival will be available in three variants - Premium, Prestige and Limousine. Kia says that 64 per cent of the total bookings (1,410 units) received on day one (Jan 21) were for the top-spec Limousine variant.

Being an MPV, the Carnival will be offered with multiple seating configurations, with the possibility of having upto 9 seats! The 7-seater layout is offered as standard. It includes captain seats in the second row along with pop-up sinking seats in the third row. The 8-seater variant gets an additional third seat between the middle row captain seats. The Carnival also offers four captain seats in the 9-seater variant which are fitted behind the front row. It also gets a sinking row bench at the back.

The Kia Carnival is well equipped on the features front as well. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and UVO connected car features, three-zone climate control, upto 6 airbags, front parking sensors, optional Harman Kardon music system, dual-panel electric sunroof, powered driver seat and a 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system.

Expect Kia to announce the Carnival’s prices at Auto Expo 2020. If we were to take a guess, we’d say the premium MPV is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 24 lakh to 31 lakh. At this price, it will surely sit about the Innova Crysta but undercut the likes of the Mercedes Benz V-Class (Rs 68.4 lakh) and the upcoming Toyota Vellfire.