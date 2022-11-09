English | हिंदी

Kia Carens Boasts Of Longest Waiting Period Among Sub-Rs 15 Lakh MPVs In November

Modified On Nov 09, 2022 12:11 PM By Tarun for Maruti XL6

Renault Triber is the most readily available MPV in the price bracket, but Maruti's people carriers are not far off

Top MPVs With The Least Waiting Period

Despite SUVs being the most popular choice among buyers currently, the calm MPV segment is still relevant and important. Interested prospects with a budget of Rs 15 lakh have five people-mover options such as the Renault Triber, Maruti Ertiga, XL6, Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo, now. 

So, let’s have a look at the waiting periods of the above-mentioned models and find out how long it takes for them to reach a new car buyer’s hands:

 

Renault Triber

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti XL6

Kia Carens

New Delhi

1 month

1-2 months

1 month

3 months

Bengaluru

1.5-2 months

1.5 months

1 month

6 months

Mumbai

1 month

1-2 months

1 month

3 months

Hyderabad

1 month

1-1.5 months

1 month

4 months

Pune

1 month

1 month

1.5 months

3 months

Chennai

No waiting

1-2 months

1-1.5 months

4 months

Jaipur

1 month

1 month

1 month

5 months

Ahmedabad

1 month

1-2 months

4 months

3.5-4 months

Gurugram

1.5-2 months

1-1.5 months

No waiting

3 months

Lucknow

0.5 months

1-2 months

2 months

5.5 months

Kolkata

1 month

1 month

1.5-2 months

3 months

Thane

1 month

1-2 months

1.5-2 months

3 months

Surat

1 month

1-2 months

1.5-2 months

4 months

Ghaziabad

1 month

1.5 months

1.5 months

3 months

Chandigarh

1.5 months

1-2 months

1 month

3 months

Coimbatore

1.5-2 months

1-1.5 months

2.5-3 months

3.5 months

Patna

No waiting

2 months

1.5-2 months

3 months

Faridabad

1 month

1 month

2 months

4 months

Indore

1 month

2 months

2 months

3 months

Noida

1 month

1.5 months

1 month

4-4.5 months

  • The Renault Triber has the least average waiting period here, of around a month. In cities like Chennai and Patna, there’s no wait time at all. 

Renault Triber

  • The average wait time for the top-selling Maruti Ertiga is around 1.5 months and in places such as Pune, Jaipur, Faridabad and Kolkata, there’s only a month’s waiting time. 

  • Ertiga’s more premium version, the XL6 has a lesser waiting period in several cities. In Gurugram, you can get it immediately. The XL6 can be considered by buyers who are ready to forgo seven seats in favour of a more premium six-seater. 

  • The Kia Carens commands the highest waiting period in this list, averaging around three months. In Bengaluru, Jaipur and Lucknow, its wait time stretches from five to six months. 

  • While the Mahindra Marazzo is another MPV that falls within this price category, its waiting period details were not available at the time of publishing.

  • It is worth noting that the waiting period for each model can also vary based on the variant and colour option you choose. So, check with your local dealerships to see if you can get your model of choice sooner than expected. 

Toyota Innova Hycross teased

  • Toyota will be introducing a new hybrid MPV (Innova Hycross) later this month which will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta. So, be sure to stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on the same.

T
Published by
Tarun
1
R
rahul
Nov 9, 2022 3:40:50 PM

Ertiga zxi plus booked before 8 months till not deleved

    • Renault Triber
    • Maruti Ertiga
    • Kia Carens
    • Maruti XL6
