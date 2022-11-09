Modified On Nov 09, 2022 12:11 PM By Tarun for Maruti XL6

Renault Triber is the most readily available MPV in the price bracket, but Maruti's people carriers are not far off

Despite SUVs being the most popular choice among buyers currently, the calm MPV segment is still relevant and important. Interested prospects with a budget of Rs 15 lakh have five people-mover options such as the Renault Triber, Maruti Ertiga, XL6, Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo, now.

So, let’s have a look at the waiting periods of the above-mentioned models and find out how long it takes for them to reach a new car buyer’s hands:

Renault Triber Maruti Ertiga Maruti XL6 Kia Carens New Delhi 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 3 months Bengaluru 1.5-2 months 1.5 months 1 month 6 months Mumbai 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 3 months Hyderabad 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 4 months Pune 1 month 1 month 1.5 months 3 months Chennai No waiting 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 4 months Jaipur 1 month 1 month 1 month 5 months Ahmedabad 1 month 1-2 months 4 months 3.5-4 months Gurugram 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months No waiting 3 months Lucknow 0.5 months 1-2 months 2 months 5.5 months Kolkata 1 month 1 month 1.5-2 months 3 months Thane 1 month 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 3 months Surat 1 month 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 4 months Ghaziabad 1 month 1.5 months 1.5 months 3 months Chandigarh 1.5 months 1-2 months 1 month 3 months Coimbatore 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months 2.5-3 months 3.5 months Patna No waiting 2 months 1.5-2 months 3 months Faridabad 1 month 1 month 2 months 4 months Indore 1 month 2 months 2 months 3 months Noida 1 month 1.5 months 1 month 4-4.5 months

The Renault Triber has the least average waiting period here, of around a month. In cities like Chennai and Patna, there’s no wait time at all.

The average wait time for the top-selling Maruti Ertiga is around 1.5 months and in places such as Pune, Jaipur, Faridabad and Kolkata, there’s only a month’s waiting time.

Ertiga’s more premium version, the XL6 has a lesser waiting period in several cities. In Gurugram, you can get it immediately. The XL6 can be considered by buyers who are ready to forgo seven seats in favour of a more premium six-seater.

The Kia Carens commands the highest waiting period in this list, averaging around three months. In Bengaluru, Jaipur and Lucknow, its wait time stretches from five to six months.

While the Mahindra Marazzo is another MPV that falls within this price category, its waiting period details were not available at the time of publishing.

It is worth noting that the waiting period for each model can also vary based on the variant and colour option you choose. So, check with your local dealerships to see if you can get your model of choice sooner than expected.

Toyota will be introducing a new hybrid MPV (Innova Hycross) later this month which will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta. So, be sure to stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on the same.

