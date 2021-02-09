Modified On Feb 09, 2021 01:16 PM By Tarun for Jeep Wrangler

The Wrangler Concept will be one of the few electric off-road vehicles in the world

The Wrangler Electric concept will be Jeep’s first fully electric car.

It will offer an electric 4WD drivetrain, which should take the off-roading experience up by notches.

The concept will be showcased in April 2021.

It is unlikely to come to India.

Jeep is all set to unveil the Wrangler Electric concept in April. The company has put out a teaser on its official website, which says the 100% battery-powered Wrangler concept will be showcased as part of their concept vehicles.

The teaser image shows the proud seven slats which are closed because it is electric. The front profile is similar to that of the original Wrangler, with only minor changes necessary for an EV. Though the electric drivetrain details haven’t been revealed, it will get a four wheel drive setup. We should get to know more about the battery capacity and other specifications as we move closer to the concept unveiling.

An electric off-roader is still a new idea but surely an interesting one. With EVs, there’s the advantage of instant torque delivery, which might be helpful for off-roading. Of course, there could be a concern regarding its range, but Jeep has hopefully got that covered. Jeep is also planning to install solar-powered charging stations across the USA which will be environment friendly.

Last year, the brand revealed the Wrangler plug-in hybrid EV that comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 17kWh battery pack, producing 208kW (282PS) and 637Nm of torque. In the pure electric mode, the Wrangler Hybrid can offer up to 40 kilometres of range.

