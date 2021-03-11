Jeep Unveils New Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer Supersized Luxury SUVs

Modified On Mar 11, 2021 07:58 PM By Sonny

The Wagoneers are massive three-row SUVs with opulent cabins and American V8s

Wagoneer was an iconic model in the Jeep lineup before its discontinuation in 1991.

After showcasing the Grand Wagoneer Concept in 2020, Jeep has now revealed the production-spec avatar.

Boxy with flared wheel arches and three rows of seats, the Wagoneers are massive luxury family SUVs.

Though, same in size, the Grand Wagoneer gets the best equipment: the more powerful engine and 4x4 as standard.

New Wagoneers are bigger than the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS

Unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.

The Wagoneer is an important moniker in Jeep’s automotive history but it had to be discontinued in 1991. Thirty years later, Jeep has resurrected the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer names for its new luxury SUV offerings. After teasing them in concept form in the second half of 2020, Jeep has now unveiled the production-spec models.

Both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are three-row luxury SUVs, resembling the Grand Wagoneer concept. Some of the key differences over the concept include the grille design, tail lamps, and wheels. Jeep seems to have skipped the illuminated grille which is now more prominent, like the one seen on the new India-bound Grand Cherokee L. Its boxy shape is accented by the wider wheel arches for a strong road presence. The visual differences between the Wagoneers are few with the Grand Wagoneer featuring more chrome, a distinctive front bumper, a black roof, and, of course, the word ‘Grand’ added to the badge.

It does not get a lightbar around the back to connect the tail lamps, instead, it comes with an insert just above the number plate housing. The rear is the boxiest aspect of the new Wagoneers with only a few tasteful creases on the tailgate design. While the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are the same in size, they are considerably longer, wider, and taller than the new Grand Cherokee L. Notably, the Wagoneers use a body-on-frame structure, unlike the Grand Cherokee’s unibody underpinning.

The Wagoneer looks massive from the inside as well with its opulent cabin and standard Nappa leather upholstery. It has Jeep’s latest two-spoke steering wheel in front of the 10.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5.

The Grand Wagoneer gets bigger screens and more of them. Apart from the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, it features two touchscreen displays in the central console: 12.0-inch for the infotainment and 10.3-inch for the multi-zone climate controls underneath. It also offers the option of another 10.3-inch display for the front passenger, integrated seamlessly into the dashboard above the glovebox. Second-row passengers can also be entertained with optional 10.1-inch screens that will be mounted behind the front seats. Rear passengers also get their own touchscreen climate control display. Both Wagoneers will get the choice of bench or captain seats in the middle row for 8-seater and 7-seater setups.

















Massive luxury SUVs need massive power to get around. As such, the Wagoneers come with V8 engines while a plug-in hybrid variant will be introduced later. While the standard Wagoneer gets a 392PS 5.7-litre V8, the Grand Wagoneer comes with a 471PS 6.4-litre V8. The smaller V8 engine also gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid battery system that Jeep calls eTorque.

While the powertrains are rear-wheel drive as standard, Jeep offers the option of its capable 4x4 drivetrains as well. The three choices are the Quadra Trac I and II which use single- and two-speed transfer cases, respectively, and the most advanced Quadra-Drive II which adds an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. The Grand Wagoneer gets the Quadra-Drive II system and air suspension as standard.

It seems Jeep has planned a slew of three-row offerings for 2021. Another three-row, India-bound Toyota Fortuner-rivalling SUV known by the codename H6 is slated to be unveiled this year. However, the Wagoneer is unlikely to arrive in India considering its massive proportions but we will get the new locally assembled Grand Cherokee and the H6 as a locally built model, both in 2022.