Is India-bound Great Wall Motor Working On A New Range Of SUVs?

Published On Jun 01, 2020 05:45 PM By Dhruv.A

Currently, Haval has the F series and H series of SUVs in its stable

Great Wall Motor’s Haval subsidiary to unveil a neo-retro range of SUVs soon.

Expect it to be loaded with all the contemporary features such as LED illumination, panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a lot more.

GWM to begin India innings in 2021 with the F5 and F7.

Great Wall Motors put up a great show at the Auto Expo 2020 with its expansive product variety. GWM’s display included Haval’s F and H series of SUVs, along with affordable electric cars. But a new teaser suggests that the brand might be working on another range of new SUVs that could look completely different from its existing set of vehicles.

Where the existing range looks contemporary, the new series of SUVs could bear a boxy and retro design, the teaser images suggest. The images point towards a flat, upright and muscular bonnet, squared off wheel arches, taut body lines and a raked rear windshield.

Ex-Jaguar Land Rover designer Phil Simmons is design head at Haval, which only means that the upcoming SUV should be quite a looker. We say this because Phil Simmons has been instrumental in designing the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, 2017 Range Rover Velar and 2016 Range Rover Evoque, Discovery and Discovery Sport.

All that heritage will be complemented by modern detailing such as LED headlamps and tail lamps, machine-finished alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof. Expect a big touchscreen infotainment unit complemented with a digital instrument cluster and various other amenities we see in other Haval SUVs. There’s no information regarding the engine options but it’s likely to share them with existing range of SUVs. We expect official details to come out soon.

Haval will begin its India innings by next year with the F5 and F7, both of which were part of the GWM brigade showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. These SUVs will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Jeep Compass. Once GWM is operational, it could introduce the new SUV in India as well.