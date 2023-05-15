IPL Star Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares First Impressions Of The Tata Tiago EV

Published On May 15, 2023 12:32 PM By Ansh for Tata Tiago EV

P.S. He is the cricketer who recently dented the Tata Tiago EV in an IPL match

Ruturaj Gaikwad, number 31 in the Chennai Super Kings of IPL, recently took a drive in the Tata Tiago EV and was impressed by what the car offers. As a part of one of IPL’s shows that get to know the players on a more personal level, he was interviewed in the electric hatchback as they made their way around Chennai, talking about his life and career. Here’s what Ruturaj thought about the Tiago EV:

Range

Before sitting inside the Tiago EV, Ruturaj was told that the electric hatchback, when completely charged, can go straight for 315 km, which is the claimed range figure from Tata. Surprised by this, he said, with this much range, he can go from his home in Pune to Lonavala and come back with ease.

However, we are well aware that almost no EV can deliver the claimed range in real-world driving conditions. Based on our experience with range-testing EVs, including many from Tata, the Tiago EV should realistically be capable of covering 200-220km between recharges.

Utmost Silence

When he finally sat in the Tiago EV, he didn’t even know that the car had already been started, and could not believe that it was not making any noise. This experience holds true for all EVs out there, since they do not have an engine and are powered by a battery pack and a motor, electric cars tend to be almost silent.

Not Their First Encounter

While the range and quietness impressed the opening batsman for CSK, this was not his first interaction with the Tiago EV this IPL season. Recently, Ruturaj had left his own impression on the car when he hit a six playing against the Lucknow Super Giants, and the ball ended up hitting the Tiago EV and put a dent in the door.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is not the only cricketer in this IPL season to make contact with the Tiago during the match, and Tata has said that every time the car gets hit with a ball, it will donate Rs 5 lakh to a good cause.

