If You Are Planning To Buy A Compact SUV, Here’s How Much Discount You Can Score

Published On May 19, 2021 08:10 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos do not have any benefits and discounts

  • The Duster and Kicks will help you save the maximum; up to Rs 75,000. 

  • The Mahindra Scorpio available with discounts of up to Rs 29,360. 

  • Buying the S-Cross will make you entitled for savings of up to Rs 55,100. 

The compact SUV segment, except for the Creta and Seltos, is available with heavy discounts and benefits. The Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks are available with the maximum savings of up to Rs 75,000. So, if you are planning to buy the Mahindra Scorpio, Renault Duster, Maruti S-Cross, or Nissan Kicks, here’s how much you can save. 

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

-

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 10,360

Total

Up to Rs 29,360

  • With the Scorpio, you can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000 and additional offers (Accessories) worth up to Rs 10,360. There’s no cash discount. 

  • It retails from Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 17.02 lakh. 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Additional Offers

Rs 5,100

Total

Up to Rs 55,100

  • The S-Cross is available with heavy offers, including cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and additional offers worth Rs 5,100. 

  • However, all variants except the base-spec Sigma are available only with Rs 15,000 cash discount.

  • It currently retails from Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh. 

Renault Duster

Offers

Duster

Duster Turbo

Cash Discount

-

Up to Rs 30,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 30,000

Rs 30,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount / Rural Discount

Up to Rs 30,000 / Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 30,000 / Rs 15,000

Total

Up to Rs 45,000

Up to Rs 75,000

  • Renault Duster is available with maximum savings of up to Rs 75,000. 

  • The Duster turbo variants offer an additional cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, over the naturally aspirated petrol variants. 

  • The base-spec RXE of the Duster Turbo carries a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000.

  • Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs 30,000 only on the Duster Turbo’s RXS CVT and MT variants.

  • There’s also a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 or a rural offer of Rs 15,000, out of which only one can be availed.

  • It’s priced from Rs 9.73 lakh to Rs 14.12 lakh. 

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 50,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total

Up to Rs 75,000

  • The Kicks SUV is available with cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. 

  • Its prices range between Rs 9.5 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh. 

(All Prices Ex-showroom Delhi)

