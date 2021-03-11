Hyundai’s New Staria MPV Lineup Looks Smaller Than Kia Carnival

Published On Mar 11, 2021 07:35 PM By Sonny

The premium variant gets lounge seats in the middle row

Hyundai has teased the upcoming Staria MPV lineup.

It gets futuristic design highlights including a light strip across the bonnet and pixel-style tail lamps.

Tall windows and sliding rear doors should make for an airier cabin and easier access.

Dashboard features a large central console that integrates the touchscreen infotainment system and climate controls underneath.

No word on the powertrain options for the Staria but we can expect petrol, diesel and electrified options depending on the market.

Hyundai has already registered the Staria model name in India so it could be launched here as a Toyota Innova rival.

People-movers seem to be the next big thing with Hyundai confirming not one but two models that are due to debut soon. The first model is the Alcazar, a three-row SUV based on the Creta, which has been teased in India, and the second is the Staria MPV in South Korea.

Hyundai has partially revealed various aspects of the Staria’s futuristic design. This one doesn’t seem to have any SUV traits, instead, the focus is on delivering a premium cabin experience. It has a large hexagonal mesh grille, flanked by LED headlamps with a single light strip, possibly a DRL, across the width of the bonnet. It has a flat back with vertical pixel-style tail lamps and tall windows for an airy cabin experience. The positioning of the door handles reveals a sliding door for the back.

Teased in the high-end Staria Premium variant, it features lounge seats in the middle row with fold-out leg support. In the front, the dashboard features a large touchscreen infotainment system integrated into the central console panel for the climate controls. There is no central tunnel between the front occupants with the drive selector controls positioned just below the climate control panel.

We have no word on the powertrains but we expect both combustion and electrified powertrains depending on the market. The Senior Vice President And Head Of Global Hyundai Design, SangYup Lee, stated, “Staria is Hyundai’s new MPV lineup that opens up a new mobility era.” This suggests the introduction of a multitude of variants of the Staria to cater to different needs across regions.

While an official reveal date has not been announced, Hyundai will continue to reveal more details of the Staria in the coming weeks. The Staria moniker has already been registered by Hyundai in India so we can expect it to be launched here as well. It seems smaller than the Kia Carnival, which is also a premium MPV. It will likely take on the Toyota Innova Crysta here.