Modified On Dec 16, 2021 04:47 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna

The crash tested unit was made in India but offered less safety features than the India-spec model

The Verna scored a poor nine percent and 13 percent in adult and child occupant safety, respectively.

The Latin-spec model gets a single driver-side airbag, driver seat belt reminder, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX as standard.

The India-spec model gets airbags and seat belt reminder for the passenger and rear parking sensors as standard.

The absence of CRS (child restraint system) resulted in a poor child occupant rating.

The bodyshell was rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

The Hyundai Verna (Accent sedan for the Latin markets) has scored zero stars in the Latin NCAP crash test. The tested model was the one that’s made in India. While the same generation model is on sale in our country, the one in the Latin market comes with less standard safety features. This comes in just after the India-made Tucson also flunked the test, recently.

The crash tested model came with a single driver-side airbag, driver seat belt reminder, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. Electronic stability control (ESC), passenger seat belt reminder, co-driver airbag, and side airbags can be optionally specced on the higher variants.

The sedan scored a poor nine percent in adult occupant and 13 percent in child occupant safety. Pedestrian protection and safety assist systems were rated at 53 percent and seven percent, respectively.

The Verna offered good protection to the driver and passenger’s neck and head. The driver's chest showed adequate protection and the passenger's chest showed poor protection. The driver’s knees and one passenger knee showed marginal protection as they can impact with structures behind the dashboard. One of the passenger’s knees showed good protection. Due to these factors, the sedan scored zero stars in the frontal offset deformable barrier test.

However, its bodyshell and footwell area was rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings. The Verna also does not offer CRS (child restraint system), and therefore it scored poorly in the child occupant safety as well. Overall, the main reason for the sedan to flunk the crash test was due to absence of basic safety features, rather than the poor engineering.

The sedan also misses out on certain ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features like autonomous emergency braking, lane change warning, and blind spot detection. While these features are mandatory for a higher safety rating in Latin NCAP crash tests, the Verna (Accent) does not get full-blown ADAS in any global market. However, it does feature front collision avoidance assist and a blind spot monitor in the US.

The India-spec Verna offers dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, front seat belt reminder, and ISOFIX seats as standard. The range-topping variants feature side and curtain airbags, hill start assist, electronic stability, front parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Hyundai Verna currently retails from Rs 9.28 lakh to Rs 15.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , VW Vento and the upcoming Skoda Slavia.

