Hyundai Partners With HDFC Bank To Offer New Finance Options

Modified On Jun 19, 2020 04:15 PM By Rohit

It has been integrated on Hyundai’s online sales platform

The tie-up aims to offer easy finance options to customers.

Faster loan approval for pre-approved customers.

Hyundai also offers EMI waivers among other options.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit carmakers hard, and many like Hyundai have introduced various initiatives to boost sales. The South Korean manufacturer has now tied up with HDFC Bank to offer new finance options to customers. Hyundai will be offering these financial options via its online sales platform.

Under this partnership, customers can avail various financing solutions from HDFC Bank directly on Hyundai’s online retail platform. Through this partnership, customers can opt for loans and get the requisite funding to buy their preferred Hyundai car. Hyundai also offers faster approval of loans for pre-approved customers on this platform.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Grabs 30,000 Bookings Since Launch

Commenting on the initiative, W S Oh, Executive Director of Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India, said “Keeping our promise of providing a holistic digital car buying experience to our customers, our partnership with HDFC bank will forge a new beginning for the customer purchase journey from any virtual location with the most lucrative finance deals. Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over 9 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 17,000 Registrations in two months.”

Apart from this, Hyundai has also rolled out five new finance options to offer peace of mind and convenience to buyers during these unprecedented times. You can check them out here . Not only this, customers can also avail various discounts on select Hyundai models that are applicable till June 30.