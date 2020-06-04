Savings Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Up For Grabs On Hyundai Cars This June

Published On Jun 04, 2020 02:58 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Elantra

Sadly, there are no offers on the Creta, Verna, Aura or the Kona Electric

Offers on the Santro vary based on the variant chosen.

Hyundai is offering maximum savings of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Elantra.

The Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of upto Rs 60,000.

All offers are valid till June 30.

The coronavirus pandemic led to a nationwide lockdown causing all manufacturing activities to be halted temporarily with zero cars sold in April. Now that carmakers have resumed operations at their manufacturing plants and opened up select dealerships across the nation, Hyundai India has introduced various benefits on select models. Here’s the model-wise bifurcation of offers for the month of June:

Hyundai Santro

Offer BS6 Santro Era Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 40,000

Hyundai is offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

It is priced between Rs 4.57 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

Hyundai Grand i10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

Like the Santro, the Grand i10 gets a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

The Grand i10 is priced between Rs 5.86 lakh and 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The Grand i10 Nios is also offered with Hyundai’s 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty along with a 3-year RSA.

It is priced between Rs 5.06 lakh and Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai Elite i20

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Hyundai is offering the Elite i20 with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

It is priced in the range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 7.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The third-gen Elite i20 is expected to be launched around the festive season.

Hyundai Elantra

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1 lakh

Like other models, even the Elantra comes with a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

Prices of the sedan range from Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai has unveiled the next-gen Elantra and is expected to launch it here in 2021.

Hyundai Tucson

Offer Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus - Corporate Discount Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The Tucson also gets the 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

It is priced between Rs 18.76 lakh and Rs 26.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Tucson in the coming weeks.

The carmaker has also introduced an ‘ EMI Assurance’ Program to buyers looking for a new Hyundai car. It can be availed for all Hyundai models except for the Creta, Elantra, Tucson and Kona Electric. It has even rolled out five new financing options to offer convenience and peace of mind to customers. These finance schemes, however, are applicable only on select Hyundai models.

