Hyundai Creta Grabs 30,000 Bookings Since Launch

The Creta managed to claim the top spot on the sales chart in May

Hyundai offers the second-gen Creta with two petrol engines and a diesel engine.

The diesel variants have contributed to 55 per cent of total bookings.

Offers features such as a panoramic sunroof and paddle shifters over the Kia Seltos.

Its prime rivals are the Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio and Renault Duster.

Hyundai’s compact SUV, the Creta , has remained a popular choice since its launch. While its cousin, the Kia Seltos , managed to steal the former’s thunder for a few months, the introduction of the second-gen model earlier this year has helped Hyundai recover lost ground with over 30,000 bookings.

Interestingly, where a lot of its rivals are petrol-only models, Hyundai claims that the Creta’s diesel variants account for 55 per cent of the total bookings. The carmaker recently also stated that the new Creta is the most popular buy on its online retail platform, constituting 70 per cent of the total online sales. In fact, it was the best-selling car in May this year, beating all Maruti models by a healthy margin.

The SUV’s soaring popularity can be attributed to the Creta nameplate and its wide range of powertrain options and features. It comes with two petrol and a diesel engine option, with a unique automatic option for each engine. We recently put the Creta through its paces -- here’s our first drive review.

Even though the Creta shares its powertrain options with its sibling, the Kia Seltos, it offers a couple of features over it. This includes a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters with turbo-petrol variant, and an electronic parking brake. And while both the SUVs are nearly similar when it comes to packaging thanks to identical underpinning, you’ll be surprised to know the differences when it comes to interior space.

The Creta faces strong competition from the Kia Seltos along with other compact SUVs such as the Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster while its top-end variants go up against the MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

