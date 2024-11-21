Hyundai Ioniq 9 Breaks Cover, Offers A Claimed Range Of Up To 620 Km

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has a 110.3 kWh battery pack and comes with either a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup

The Ioniq 9 is Hyundai’s latest EV and it will sit above the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

To go on sale in the Korean and American markets in the first half of 2025.

It has a boxy design with pixel-LED elements on headlights, DRLs and tail lights.

Gets 19-inch wheels as standard with an option to upgrade them to 20- or 21-inch rims.

The cabin features a dual-tone colour theme, leatherette seat upholstery and a 4-spoke steering wheel.

Features include dual 12.3-inch displays, a wireless phone charger, and electrically adjustable seats with massage function.

Has multiple airbags and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.

Hyundai has revealed the Ioniq 9 EV globally as its flagship electric offering, and will sit above the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 in its global lineup of electric cars. It is a three-row electric SUV which is feature-loaded to its brim and boasts more than 600 km of claimed range. The Ioniq 9 will go on sale in the Korean and American markets in the first half of 2025, after which it will be introduced in Europe and other markets. Let us take a detailed look at this new flagship Hyundai EV:

Exterior

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is the platform sibling of the Kia EV9, which was recently introduced in India and has a similar boxy design.

In the front, it has an upright bonnet under which is a black strip that houses an LED light bar. This light bar consists of numerous pixel-shaped LED light elements. The bumper also features two headlight units on either side which also have vertically stacked pixel LED elements. The lower portion of the bumper has a silver finish. The grille is blanked-off and houses the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) radar in the centre.

In profile, the Ioniq 9 has body-coloured sleek outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) with turn indicators to keep the drag coefficient down to as low as 0.259 Cd. Customers can also opt for camera-based ORVMs. The B- and C-pillar are blacked-out and the EV has flush-type door handles. Hyundai has provided it with 19-inch wheels as standard, with an option of upgrading to either 20- or 21-inch rims. The wheel arches are body coloured and there’s a black strip under the doors that runs along the length of the Ioniq 9. Silver roof rails can also be spotted which stay closer to the roof for improved aerodynamics.

At the rear, it has vertically stacked tail lights with pixel LED elements like those in the front. These tail lights are connected via a high-mounted stop lamp that is located above the rear windshield. There’s also a rear fog lamp in a pixelated design housed in the centre of the bumper. The lower portion of the bumper has been blacked out and features two reflectors on each side.

Here are the detailed dimensions of the Hyundai Ioniq 9, in comparison to the Kia EV9 which is based on the same platform:

Dimensions Hyundai Ioniq 9 India-spec Kia EV9 Difference Length 5,060 mm 5,015 mm + 45 mm Width 1,980 mm 1,980 mm No difference Height 1,790 mm 1,780 mm + 10 mm Wheelbase 3,130 mm 3,100 mm + 30 mm

Interior

The cabin gets a dual-tone colour theme and the Hyundai Ioniq 9 looks futuristic with a layered dashboard design featuring a curved dual-screen setup and sleek AC vents. There’s a 4-spoke steering wheel that looks inspired by the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s unit, with a silver finish on the lower spokes. The centre console features controls for the terrain and drive modes and also the electronic parking brake. It extends into a centre armrest that can be opened by both the front and middle-row passengers.

The Ioniq 9’s seats come finished in a leatherette upholstery, while it gets adjustable headrests for all seats. The second row has captain seats with the 6-seater option which can be rotated 180 degrees when the EV is stationary. A 7-seater version is also available with a bench seat in the second row. Both the front and 2nd-row seats are electrically adjustable and can be fully reclined and have a massage function.

Features And Safety

As said earlier, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 is feature-loaded to its brim. Highlights include curved dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the touchscreen and the other for the driver’s display), a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger. It also has an 8-speaker sound system as standard, which can be updated to a 14-speaker Bose sound system which further has a noise cancellation feature. It also gets a digital antenna, which is the first for any Hyundai offering.

The safety suite includes multiple airbags, ADAS) tech and 3-point seatbelts for all seats.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has a 110.3 kWh battery pack that powers either a rear axle-mounted electric motor (RWD) or electric motors mounted on both axles (AWD). It is further divided into two variants: Long Range and Performance. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Variants Long-range Performance RWD AWD AWD Battery pack 110.3 kWh Power 218 PS 95 PS (front-axle) / 218 PS (rear-axle) Up to 218 PS (front/rear axle) Torque 350 Nm 255 Nm (front-axle) / 350 Nm (rear-axle) 350 Nm WLTP Claimed Range 620 km N.A. N.A.

The AWD versions can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds before reaching a top speed of 200 kmph. The Ioniq 9 can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 24 minutes with a 350 kW fast charger under optimal conditions.

Expected Price And Rivals

The India launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 9 has not been confirmed yet. However, if launched, it can rival the Kia EV9 and can have a similar price tag of around Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

