Published On Jul 19, 2022 06:11 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2022

The SUV’s cosmetic updates are similar to the Indonesia-spec model, which includes the new generation Tucson-like grille and split LED headlights

Inside, its cabin remains largely unchanged and features an 8-inch touchscreen.

India-spec model to get a bigger 10.25-inch display and ADAS.

Hyundai has equipped the SA Creta with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with MT and CVT options.

India launch expected at Auto Expo 2023; prices likely to start from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Creta in South Africa with prices starting over Rs 19 lakh (INR converted). The SUV is expected to go on sale in India at the Auto Expo 2023.

The South African-spec Creta shares its cosmetic upgrades with the new iteration sold in Indonesia. This includes the ‘Parametric Jewel’ design theme for the grille and split LED headlights as seen on the new generation Tucson.

Inside, the cabin remains largely unchanged and now features an 8-inch touchscreen. Notable features on offer include cruise control, a wireless phone charger and a reversing camera. Its safety kit includes up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. The India-spec facelifted Creta will get a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The SUV gets a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine (114PS and 144Nm) in South Africa. It is available with both 6-speed MT and CVT transmission options. Hyundai also offers 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options on the India-spec Creta, with iMT (clutchless manual) and 6-speed torque converter gearbox choices. The India-spec facelifted Creta is likely to carry on with the existing set of petrol and diesel powertrains.

When launched in India, we expect the facelifted Creta to have a starting price of Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV will face competition from the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun.