The Hyundai Inster, which is the all-electric version of the Casper micro SUV sold overseas, not only offers more tech than the Punch EV but it also gets a larger battery pack

The Hyundai Inster micro electric SUV was unveiled recently as an all-electric version of the Hyundai Casper, which is sold in international markets. The Inster will first go on sale in South Korea, followed by other markets, and it could arrive in India in the coming years. If it does, the Inster will directly rival the Tata Punch EV. Given that it’s a direct competitor of the Punch EV, we decided to see what advantages it has over the Indian offering. Here’s a look:

Heated Steering Wheel

The Hyundai Inster comes equipped with a heated steering wheel, a feature that’s not common on mass-market cars in India. This is a very useful feature for those living in cold regions as it helps keep your hands warm while driving in extreme cold conditions. The Inster EV also comes with heated front seats. In contrast, the Tata Punch EV gets ventilated front seats, which is suitable for the hot and humid weather conditions in most Indian states almost throughout the year.

V2L (Vehicle-To-Load)

Another feature on the Hyundai Inster that the Punch EV lacks is V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality. This feature allows you to power your secondary devices using the energy stored in the EV’s battery. In India, this feature is available on EVs such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6.

Bigger Alloy Wheels

Hyundai offers the Inster EV with 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Tata Punch EV gets 16-inch alloy wheels from its mid-spec Empowered variant. Do note that mid-spec trims of the Inster get smaller 15-inch wheels.

ADAS

The safety norms in some countries require cars to have advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, regardless of their size and price. The Inster, which will be sold first in Korea and then in some European markets, also comes with these features. They comprise lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

Disclaimer: The India-spec Hyundai Inster might not get ADAS.

Larger Battery Pack Options

Compared to the Tata Punch EV, the Hyundai Inster gets larger battery packs. For reference, here’s the detailed comparison of their electric powertrains:

Specifications Hyundai Inster Tata Punch EV Medium Range Long Range Medium Range Long Range Battery Pack 42 kWh 49 kWh 25 kWh 35 kWh Power 97 PS 115 PS 82 PS 122 PS Torque 147 Nm 147 Nm 114 Nm 190 Nm Claimed Range Over 300 km (WLTP) Up to 355 km (WLTP) (with 15-inch wheels) 315 km (MIDC) 421 km (MIDC)

Note: The battery pack, range, and electric motor specifications of the Hyundai Inster may vary for the India-spec model.

So these are the things which Hyundai Inster offers over the Tata Punch EV. Which one of these features do you think should also be available with the Punch EV and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

