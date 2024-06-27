  • English
Watch: Loaded EV Vs Unloaded EV: Which Long-Range Tata Nexon EV Gives More Range In The Real World?

Modified On Jun 27, 2024 10:09 AM By Dipan for Tata Nexon EV

The range difference on the curvy ghat roads was nearly twice that on city roads of both EVs

When it comes to the performance of EVs, there are multiple factors that go into evaluating how true they can stay to the claimed range figure, particularly when it comes to carrying multiple occupants on board. That’s exactly what we have tried to showcase in one of our latest Instagram Reel, as we pit two Tata Nexon EVs, one with four passengers and a 35 kg load, and the other with just the driver, to see if the less-loaded EV has a longer range.  

Implementation

During our testing, we drove both EVs alongside each other to determine their respective ranges in real-world conditions until they ran out of charge. To ensure realism, we tested the Tata Nexon EVs on both city and highway roads. It's important to note that we evaluated the long-range variants of the Tata Nexon EV, which claim a range of 465 km according to MIDC standards.

By the end of the day, both EVs had completed their tasks, and we had the information in our hands. The Nexon EV, with four passengers on board, travelled 271 km, while the unloaded one pushed past it, covering 299 km.

2023 Tata Nexon EV

During our testing, we discovered significant differences in the ranges of both cars. On city roads, the difference was about 15-20 km. However, on hilly roads with numerous curves, the difference increased significantly to 35-40 km.

Tata Nexon EV: An Overview

Tata launched the Nexon EV in 2020 and recently updated it with a fresh design and a larger battery pack. Here is detailed information about the powertrains of both the EVs that we tested.

Specifications

Tata Nexon EV Long Range

Battery Pack

40.5 kWh

Number Of Electric Motor

1

Power

144 PS

Torque

215 Nm

Claimed Range

465 km (MIDC)

2023 Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EVs we tested were long-range versions of the model. However, the EV is also available in a medium-range avatar with a 30 kWh battery that produces 130 PS and 215 Nm, resulting in a MIDC-claimed range of 325 km.

Price and Rivals

The 2024 Tata Nexon EV, priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), competes directly with the Mahindra XUV400 EV. It can also be considered a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV.

