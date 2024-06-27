Published On Jun 27, 2024 06:31 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Inster

While the Inster is smaller than the Punch EV, its battery packs are bigger than the ones offered with the Nexon EV

Hyundai has globally unveiled its smallest EV, the Inster, which, after being launched in the international market, can be brought to India. Here, this small electric car will go up against the Tata Punch EV, which was launched earlier this year. In this article, we will look at how the Hyundai Inster compares to the Tata electric SUV.

Dimensions

Models Tata Punch EV Hyundai Inster Length 3,857 mm 3,825 mm Width 1,742 mm 1,610 mm Height 1,633 mm 1,575 mm Wheelbase 2,445 mm 2,580 mm

The Tata Punch EV is bigger than the Hyundai Inster in every measurement except for the wheelbase.

While the Inster has a better wheelbase, the Punch EV is more suitable for 3 passengers in the rear due to it being taller and wider.

However, the Inster is only a 4-seater, much like the MG Comet EV.

Battery Pack and Electric Motor

Specifications Tata Punch EV Hyundai Inster Standard Long Range Standard Long Range Battery Pack 25 kWh 35 kWh 42 kWh 49 kWh Power 80 PS 121 PS 97 PS 115 PS Torque 114 Nm 190 Nm 147 Nm 147 Nm Claimed Range 315 km (MIDC) 421 km (MIDC) Over 300 km (WLTP) Up to 355 km (WLTP)

Both the Punch EV and Inster EV have two battery pack options.

However, the battery packs used in the Punch EV are relatively smaller than those of the Inster.

The long-range Punch EV, which has a 35 kWh battery pack, gets a more powerful electric motor than the Inster's long-range version.

For the smaller battery pack versions, the Inster gets a more powerful powertrain.

The claimed range of the Inster is lower than the Punch EV’s, but the testing parameters of both are different, and the Inster’s range can be higher when tested by MIDC or ARAI.

Both EVs feature a single electric motor that powers the front wheels.

Charging

Specifications Tata Punch EV Hyundai Inster Standard Long Range Standard Long Range Battery Pack 25 kWh 35 kWh 42 kWh 49 kWh AC charger 3.3 kW / 7.2 kW 3.3 kW / 7.2 kW 11 kW 11 kW DC Fast Charger 50 kW 50 kW 120 kW 120 kW

The Hyundai Inster's 120 kW DC charging can recharge both battery packs from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

The 11 kW AC charging takes 4 hours for the 42 kWh battery and 4 hours and 35 minutes for the 49 kWh battery pack for 10 to 100 percent.

On the other hand, the Tata Punch EV, supports 50 kW DC fast charging, using which both its battery packs can be charged from 10-80 percent in 56 minutes.

The 7.2 kW charger takes 3.6 hours for the 25 kWh battery and 5 hours for the 33 kWh battery pack to go from 10 to 100 percent.

The 3.3 kW charger takes 9.4 hours for the 25 kWh battery and 13 hours and 30 minutes for the 35 kWh battery to charge from 10 to 100 percent.

Feature Highlight

Specifications Tata Punch EV Hyundai Inster Exterior LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lights with cornering function

Sequential indicator on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

LED tail lights

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

15-inch/17-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone cabin

Leatherette seat upholstery

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Front & rear adjustable headrests

Steering wheel with illuminated logo and touch-operated buttons

Ambient lighting

5-seater configuration Dual-tone cabin

Semi-leatherette upholstery

4-seater configuration Comfort and Convenience Single pane sunroof

Front ventilated seats

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Automatic AC

All four power windows

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Push button start/stop

Front and rear armrests

Wireless phone charger

Paddle Shifter for regenerative braking modes

Air purifier

Illuminated and cooled glove box

Follow me home headlights

Connected car tech Single-pane sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Heated front seat

Heated steering wheel

All seats are flat-folding

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging support

Ambient lighting Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system

Voice assistant features

10.25-inch digital driver’s display 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple Carplay

10.25-inch digital driver’s display Safety 6 airbags

360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor

Electric parking brake

Electronic stability control

ABS with EBD

Disc brakes on all four wheels

Rear wiper and auto defogger

Rear parking camera with sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Hill hold assist

Hill descent control

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) Multiple airbags

360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking

* The Indian-spec Inster might not come with the ADAS features.

* All details of the Hyundai Inster are yet to be revealed.

The infotainment packages of both of these EVs are identical, but the Punch EV comes with Arcade.ev, which allows you to stream videos on the touchscreen.

However, the Inster comes with vehicle-to-load support, which can be used to operate small appliances like an electric kettle.

Based on the details available, the Punch EV seems to be better equipped, but that can’t be said with certainty as Inster’s full feature list is yet to be disclosed.

The Inster also gets an ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite internationally, but there are few expectations that it will be offered in India.

Prices

Model Tata Punch EV Hyundai Inster Price Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 12 lakh (expected)

Prices are ex-showroom

The Hyundai Inster is expected to command a higher starting price due to its larger battery packs, even though its dimensions are smaller than the Punch EV. Also, while the full feature list of the Inster is still not disclosed, we do expect it to be well-equipped to take on the Tata Punch. Hyundai is yet to confirm that the Inster will be coming to India, but if it does, would you pick it over the Punch EV? Let us know in the comment below.

