Hyundai Inster vs Tata Punch EV: Specifications Compared
Published On Jun 27, 2024 06:31 PM
While the Inster is smaller than the Punch EV, its battery packs are bigger than the ones offered with the Nexon EV
Hyundai has globally unveiled its smallest EV, the Inster, which, after being launched in the international market, can be brought to India. Here, this small electric car will go up against the Tata Punch EV, which was launched earlier this year. In this article, we will look at how the Hyundai Inster compares to the Tata electric SUV.
Dimensions
|
Models
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Hyundai Inster
|
Length
|
3,857 mm
|
3,825 mm
|
Width
|
1,742 mm
|
1,610 mm
|
Height
|
1,633 mm
|
1,575 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,445 mm
|
2,580 mm
- The Tata Punch EV is bigger than the Hyundai Inster in every measurement except for the wheelbase.
-
While the Inster has a better wheelbase, the Punch EV is more suitable for 3 passengers in the rear due to it being taller and wider.
-
However, the Inster is only a 4-seater, much like the MG Comet EV.
Battery Pack and Electric Motor
|
Specifications
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Hyundai Inster
|
Standard
|
Long Range
|
Standard
|
Long Range
|
Battery Pack
|
25 kWh
|
35 kWh
|
42 kWh
|
49 kWh
|
Power
|
80 PS
|
121 PS
|
97 PS
|
115 PS
|
Torque
|
114 Nm
|
190 Nm
|
147 Nm
|
147 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
315 km (MIDC)
|
421 km (MIDC)
|
Over 300 km (WLTP)
|
Up to 355 km (WLTP)
- Both the Punch EV and Inster EV have two battery pack options.
-
However, the battery packs used in the Punch EV are relatively smaller than those of the Inster.
-
The long-range Punch EV, which has a 35 kWh battery pack, gets a more powerful electric motor than the Inster's long-range version.
-
For the smaller battery pack versions, the Inster gets a more powerful powertrain.
-
The claimed range of the Inster is lower than the Punch EV’s, but the testing parameters of both are different, and the Inster’s range can be higher when tested by MIDC or ARAI.
-
Both EVs feature a single electric motor that powers the front wheels.
Charging
|
Specifications
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Hyundai Inster
|
Standard
|
Long Range
|
Standard
|
Long Range
|
Battery Pack
|
25 kWh
|
35 kWh
|
42 kWh
|
49 kWh
|
AC charger
|
3.3 kW / 7.2 kW
|
3.3 kW / 7.2 kW
|
11 kW
|
11 kW
|
DC Fast Charger
|
50 kW
|
50 kW
|
120 kW
|
120 kW
-
The Hyundai Inster's 120 kW DC charging can recharge both battery packs from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.
-
The 11 kW AC charging takes 4 hours for the 42 kWh battery and 4 hours and 35 minutes for the 49 kWh battery pack for 10 to 100 percent.
-
On the other hand, the Tata Punch EV, supports 50 kW DC fast charging, using which both its battery packs can be charged from 10-80 percent in 56 minutes.
-
The 7.2 kW charger takes 3.6 hours for the 25 kWh battery and 5 hours for the 33 kWh battery pack to go from 10 to 100 percent.
-
The 3.3 kW charger takes 9.4 hours for the 25 kWh battery and 13 hours and 30 minutes for the 35 kWh battery to charge from 10 to 100 percent.
Feature Highlight
|
Specifications
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Hyundai Inster
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
* The Indian-spec Inster might not come with the ADAS features.
* All details of the Hyundai Inster are yet to be revealed.
-
The infotainment packages of both of these EVs are identical, but the Punch EV comes with Arcade.ev, which allows you to stream videos on the touchscreen.
-
However, the Inster comes with vehicle-to-load support, which can be used to operate small appliances like an electric kettle.
-
Based on the details available, the Punch EV seems to be better equipped, but that can’t be said with certainty as Inster’s full feature list is yet to be disclosed.
-
The Inster also gets an ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite internationally, but there are few expectations that it will be offered in India.
Prices
|
Model
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Hyundai Inster
|
Price
|
Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh
|
Rs 12 lakh (expected)
Prices are ex-showroom
The Hyundai Inster is expected to command a higher starting price due to its larger battery packs, even though its dimensions are smaller than the Punch EV. Also, while the full feature list of the Inster is still not disclosed, we do expect it to be well-equipped to take on the Tata Punch. Hyundai is yet to confirm that the Inster will be coming to India, but if it does, would you pick it over the Punch EV? Let us know in the comment below.
