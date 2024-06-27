  • English
Hyundai Inster vs Tata Punch EV: Specifications Compared

Published On Jun 27, 2024 06:31 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Inster

While the Inster is smaller than the Punch EV, its battery packs are bigger than the ones offered with the Nexon EV

Hyundai has globally unveiled its smallest EV, the Inster, which, after being launched in the international market, can be brought to India. Here, this small electric car will go up against the Tata Punch EV, which was launched earlier this year. In this article, we will look at how the Hyundai Inster compares to the Tata electric SUV. 

Dimensions

Models

Tata Punch EV

Hyundai Inster

Length

3,857 mm

3,825 mm

Width

1,742 mm

1,610 mm

Height

1,633 mm

1,575 mm

Wheelbase

2,445 mm

2,580 mm
  • The Tata Punch EV is bigger than the Hyundai Inster in every measurement except for the wheelbase.

  • While the Inster has a better wheelbase, the Punch EV is more suitable for 3 passengers in the rear due to it being taller and wider.

  • However, the Inster is only a 4-seater, much like the MG Comet EV.

Battery Pack and Electric Motor

Specifications

Tata Punch EV

Hyundai Inster

Standard 

Long Range

Standard 

Long Range

Battery Pack

25 kWh

35 kWh

42 kWh

49 kWh

Power

80 PS

121 PS

97 PS

115 PS

Torque

114 Nm

190 Nm

147 Nm

147 Nm

Claimed Range

315 km (MIDC)

421 km (MIDC)

Over 300 km (WLTP)

Up to 355 km (WLTP)
  • Both the Punch EV and Inster EV have two battery pack options.

  • However, the battery packs used in the Punch EV are relatively smaller than those of the Inster.

  • The long-range Punch EV, which has a 35 kWh battery pack, gets a more powerful electric motor than the Inster's long-range version.

  • For the smaller battery pack versions, the Inster gets a more powerful powertrain.

  • The claimed range of the Inster is lower than the Punch EV’s, but the testing parameters of both are different, and the Inster’s range can be higher when tested by MIDC or ARAI.

  • Both EVs feature a single electric motor that powers the front wheels.

Charging

Specifications

Tata Punch EV

Hyundai Inster

Standard 

Long Range

Standard 

Long Range

Battery Pack

25 kWh

35 kWh

42 kWh

49 kWh

AC charger

3.3 kW / 7.2 kW

3.3 kW / 7.2 kW

11 kW

11 kW

DC Fast Charger

50 kW

50 kW

120 kW

120 kW

  • The Hyundai Inster's 120 kW DC charging can recharge both battery packs from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

  • The 11 kW AC charging takes 4 hours for the 42 kWh battery and 4 hours and 35 minutes for the 49 kWh battery pack for 10 to 100 percent.

  • On the other hand, the Tata Punch EV, supports 50 kW DC fast charging, using which both its battery packs can be charged from 10-80 percent in 56 minutes.

  • The 7.2 kW charger takes 3.6 hours for the 25 kWh battery and 5 hours for the 33 kWh battery pack to go from 10 to 100 percent.

  • The 3.3 kW charger takes 9.4 hours for the 25 kWh battery and 13 hours and 30 minutes for the 35 kWh battery to charge from 10 to 100 percent.

Feature Highlight

Specifications

Tata Punch EV

Hyundai Inster

Exterior

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lights with cornering function

  • Sequential indicator on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • LED tail lights

  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 15-inch/17-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone cabin

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front & rear adjustable headrests

  • Steering wheel with illuminated logo and touch-operated buttons

  • Ambient lighting

  • 5-seater configuration

  • Dual-tone cabin

  • Semi-leatherette upholstery

  • 4-seater configuration

Comfort and Convenience

  • Single pane sunroof

  • Front ventilated seats

  • Auto headlamps

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Automatic AC

  • All four power windows

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Push button start/stop

  • Front and rear armrests

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Paddle Shifter for regenerative braking modes

  • Air purifier

  • Illuminated and cooled glove box

  • Follow me home headlights

  • Connected car tech

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Heated front seat

  • Heated steering wheel

  • All seats are flat-folding

  • Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging support

  • Ambient lighting

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • Voice assistant features

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Android Auto and Apple Carplay

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor

  • Electric parking brake

  • Electronic stability control

  • ABS with EBD

  • Disc brakes on all four wheels

  • Rear wiper and auto defogger

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Hill hold assist

  • Hill descent control

  • Impact sensing auto door unlock

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Multiple airbags

  • 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor

  • Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking

* The Indian-spec Inster might not come with the ADAS features.

* All details of the Hyundai Inster are yet to be revealed.

  • The infotainment packages of both of these EVs are identical, but the Punch EV comes with Arcade.ev, which allows you to stream videos on the touchscreen.

  • However, the Inster comes with vehicle-to-load support, which can be used to operate small appliances like an electric kettle.

  • Based on the details available, the Punch EV seems to be better equipped, but that can’t be said with certainty as Inster’s full feature list is yet to be disclosed.

  • The Inster also gets an ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite internationally, but there are few expectations that it will be offered in India.

Prices

Model

Tata Punch EV

Hyundai Inster

Price

Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

Rs 12 lakh (expected)

Prices are ex-showroom

The Hyundai Inster is expected to command a higher starting price due to its larger battery packs, even though its dimensions are smaller than the Punch EV. Also, while the full feature list of the Inster is still not disclosed, we do expect it to be well-equipped to take on the Tata Punch. Hyundai is yet to confirm that the Inster will be coming to India, but if it does, would you pick it over the Punch EV? Let us know in the comment below.

Hyundai is yet to confirm that the Inster will be coming to India, but if it does, would you pick it over the Punch EV? Let us know in the comment below.

