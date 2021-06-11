Hyundai Creta To Get A New Mid-Spec Trim Without An Audio Setup

Published On Jun 11, 2021 04:25 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

It will be based on the second-to-top SX trim but will miss out on a touchscreen infotainment system

The Creta will soon get a new mid-spec SX Executive trim, cheaper than the SX by Rs 79,000.

While it is based on the SX trim, it won’t get an infotainment system at all.

It will also miss out on chrome door handles, burglar alarm, and voice recognition button.

The SX Executive trim will get a rear parking camera, steering-mounted audio controls, and a Bluetooth mic.

Likely to be available only with the 115PS 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines, paired to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai is set to refresh the Creta lineup with a new mid-spec SX Executive trim, positioned between the third-from-base S and second-to-top SX. According to an internal document, it will be cheaper than the SX trim by Rs 78,000 so it should be priced at Rs 13.14 lakh for petrol and Rs 14.14 lakh for diesel.

Variants Petrol Diesel E Rs 9.99 lakh 10.51 lakh EX Rs 10.96 lakh 11.91 lakh S Rs 12.19 lakh 13.19 lakh SX Executive Rs 13.14 lakh Rs 14.14 lakh SX Rs 13.93 lakh 14.93 lakh SX IVT / AT Rs 15.41 lakh 16.21 lakh SX (O) - Rs 16.41 lakh SX (O) CVT / AT Rs 16.62 lakh Rs 17.62 lakh SX Turbo DCT Rs 16.63 lakh - SX (O) Turbo DCT Rs 17.67 lakh -

As per a leaked document, it will be based on the SX variant but will lose out on some features, including the 10.25-inch infotainment with Blue Link connected car technology and telematics. More importantly, it won’t get an infotainment system at all, but buyers will have the option of getting it as an official accessory from the dealership.

It will further miss out on chrome door handles, burglar alarm, Arkamys sound tuning, and voice recognition button. The SX Executive variant should feature a Bluetooth mic, steering-mounted audio controls, shark-fin antenna, and a rearview camera.

It could get some of the features of the SX variant, such as 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, automatic AC, and tyre pressure monitoring system. Safety should be covered by rear disc brakes, dual front airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist control, and vehicle stability management.

The leaked document suggests it might just be available with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, paired to a manual transmission as standard. The Creta comes with three engines: 115PS 1.5-litre petrol/diesel and 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The petrol and diesel engines get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, along with CVT and 6-speed automatic units, respectively. The turbo-petrol gets a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

The Creta is currently priced between Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.67 lakh. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Kia Seltos , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , Tata Harrier and MG Hector .

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price