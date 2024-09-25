Kia Carens Gravity Edition Explained In 11 Images

Modified On Sep 25, 2024 06:06 PM By Dipan for Kia Carens

The Gravity Edition of Carens is based on the lower-spec Premium (O) variant and asks for up to Rs 1.04 lakh more

The Kia Carens Gravity Edition was recently launched with prices starting from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This special edition is based on the lower-spec Premium (O) variant and comes with some new badges and a few new features over its donor variant like a dashcam and a single-pane sunroof. Let us now understand the Kia Carens Gravity Edition with the help of 11 images:

Exterior

The Kia Carens Gravity Editions which we have detailed, are finished in Sparkling Silver and Aurora Black Pearl shades. It can also be had with all the other colour options available with the other variants of the MPV.

Starting with the front, the Carens Gravity Edition is the same as the Premium (O) variant. As such, it gets halogen headlights and LED DRLs. It also has a honeycomb mesh grille the edges of which are finished in chrome.

The profiles feature a ‘Gravity’ badging on the front doors and 16-inch steel wheels with covers. The door handles are body coloured and the side indicators are integrated into the ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors).

At the rear, nothing has changed. The Carens Gravity Edition gets connected LED tail lights, and a black bumper.

Interior

Inside, this special edition comes with a black interior theme, with beige inserts on the dashboard and doors. The seats have a black leatherette upholstery with contrast blue stitching.

This variant also comes with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and soft-touch materials on the doors, not provided in the variant it is based on.

In terms of features, what the MPV’s Gravity Edition gets over the Premium(O) variant is a dashcam, a single-pane sunroof and LED cabin lights.

From the Premium (O) variant, it borrows an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital driver’s display, 6 speakers, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and steering-mounted controls. In terms of safety, it comes with 4 airbags and a rear parking camera.

Powertrain Options

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) 6-speed manual

Other transmission options included with other variants of the Carens are a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) for the turbo-petrol engine, and a 6-speed torque converter and 6-speed iMT for the diesel engine option.

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Kia Carens Gravity Edition range between Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV’s full prices range from Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 19.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Carens is an alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Rumion.

