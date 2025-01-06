Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Power Figures Compared

The power figures of the Creta Electric were also revealed alongside the interior, which is 171 PS for the 51.4 kWh option and 135 PS for the 42 kWh battery pack option

Power figures of the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric have been revealed by the Korean manufacturer alongside the interior unveiling of the electric SUV. Hyundai had earlier confirmed that the Creta Electric will come with two battery pack options and we have already compared its range with those of its rivals. But how do Creta Electric’s power figures compare to the likes of Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV? Let us check it out.

Creta Electric vs Rivals: Power Figures Comparison

While the Hyundai Creta Electric will come with a single electric motor with all variants, the Maruti e Vitara will be the only rival to get dual motors and all-wheel drive. Here’s how the specifications of the Hyundai electric SUV stacks up against its competitors:

Car model Battery Pack Option Power Output Hyundai Creta Electric 42 kWh 135 PS 51.4 kWh 171 PS Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh 231 PS 79 kWh 286 PS Maruti e Vitara 49 kWh 144 PS 61 kWh 174 PS (2WD) 184 PS (AWD) Tata Curvv EV 45 kWh 150 PS 55 kWh 167 PS MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 177 PS

The Creta Electric comes with a single motor setup with both the battery pack options, however, the motor paired with the smaller battery pack produces the least power in this comparison. The Creta EV long range motor, on the other hand, produces 171 PS, which is a tad more than what the Tata Curvv’s electric motor churns out with the bigger battery pack. The e Vitara and MG ZS EV also produce slightly more power than the Creta EV. The newest Mahindra EV, the BE 6, packs in the biggest battery pack options and produces the most power in this comparison.

Note: Specifications of the India-spec model of the e Vitara have not been revealed, so specifications of the international-spec model have been used for this comparison.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Price

The Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh. That said, the Mahindra BE 6 starts from Rs 18.90 lakh, the Curvv EV ranges between Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh and the MG ZS EV is priced from Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 25.75 lakh. Prices of the Maruti e Vitara are expected to start from a similar ballpark as the Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Curvv EV.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

