While the segment overall saw a drop in demand compared to the January 2023, there were three SUVs whose month-on-month (MoM) figure saw a positive growth

Although the compact SUV segment in February witnessed a drop of around 20 percent month-on-month (MoM) over January 2023, it still registered total sales of over 40,000 units. Having said that, there was only one model from the segment whose February sales crossed the 10,000-unit mark.

Here’s a look at how each compact SUV fared in February 2023 sales:

Compact SUVs and crossovers February 2023 January 2023 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 10421 15037 -30.69 24.61 45.19 -20.58 12648 Maruti Grand Vitara 9183 8662 6.01 21.69 0 21.69 5348 Kia Seltos 8012 10470 -23.47 18.92 30.93 -12.01 9196 Mahindra Scorpio 6950 8715 -20.25 16.41 12.27 4.14 7701 Toyota Hyryder 3307 4194 -21.14 7.81 0 7.81 2676 Skoda Kushaq 1783 2013 -11.42 4.21 10.85 -6.64 2000 Volkswagen Taigun 1657 1455 13.88 3.91 11.23 -7.32 1916 MG Astor 1020 958 6.47 2.4 10.7 -8.3 1360 Nissan Kicks 0 0 0 0 0.74 -0.74 74 Total 42333 51504 -17.8 99.96

Takeaways

While the Hyundai Creta retained its top position in the second month of 2023, its MoM figure went down by the biggest margin (nearly 31 percent). Even with 10,000+ unit sales, the SUV didn’t manage to cross its average sales of the last six months.

One of the latest entrants to the segment, the Maruti Grand Vitara, edged past the Kia Seltos by around 1,200 units. It had the second-highest market share of more than 21 percent.

With over 8,000 units sold, the Kia Seltos stood third in February’s compact SUVs sales table. Its year-on-year (YoY) market share dropped by more than 12 percent too.

Mahindra dispatched close to 7,000 units of the Scorpio SUV. Do note that these figures are inclusive of the numbers for both Scorpio Classic as well as the Scorpio N. That said, even the Mahindra SUV duo’s MoM number dropped by over 20 percent.

With just 3,300-odd units sold, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was the next in line. Its market share in February was even less than 10 percent.

Although the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun’s individual sales numbers were well under 2,000-unit mark, they cumulatively outsold the Toyota SUV. That said, their total market share was under 10 percent.

MG retailed a little over 1,000 units of the Astor in February 2023, which was possible due to a MoM growth of around 6.5 percent.

The Nissan Kicks, meanwhile, once again recorded zero sales for, making us believe that its production is likely to have been halted ahead of the new emission norms kicking in from April 2023.

