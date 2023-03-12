  • English
  • Login / Register

Hyundai Creta Edges Out Its Competition, Only Model To Cross 10,000 Unit Sales In February 2023

Published On Mar 12, 2023 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

  • 3260 Views
  • Write a comment

While the segment overall saw a drop in demand compared to the January 2023, there were three SUVs whose month-on-month (MoM) figure saw a positive growth

Compact SUVs February 2023 sales

Although the compact SUV segment in February witnessed a drop of around 20 percent month-on-month (MoM) over January 2023, it still registered total sales of over 40,000 units. Having said that, there was only one model from the segment whose February sales crossed the 10,000-unit mark.

Here’s a look at how each compact SUV fared in February 2023 sales:

Compact SUVs and crossovers

February 2023

January 2023

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

10421

15037

-30.69

24.61

45.19

-20.58

12648

Maruti Grand Vitara

9183

8662

6.01

21.69

0

21.69

5348

Kia Seltos

8012

10470

-23.47

18.92

30.93

-12.01

9196

Mahindra Scorpio

6950

8715

-20.25

16.41

12.27

4.14

7701

Toyota Hyryder

3307

4194

-21.14

7.81

0

7.81

2676

Skoda Kushaq

1783

2013

-11.42

4.21

10.85

-6.64

2000

Volkswagen Taigun

1657

1455

13.88

3.91

11.23

-7.32

1916

MG Astor

1020

958

6.47

2.4

10.7

-8.3

1360

Nissan Kicks

0

0

0

0

0.74

-0.74

74

Total

42333

51504

-17.8

99.96

Also Read: Mahindra Doesn’t Want You To Know That You Could Soon Get The Thar 4WD In White

Takeaways

Hyundai Creta

  • While the Hyundai Creta retained its top position in the second month of 2023, its MoM figure went down by the biggest margin (nearly 31 percent). Even with 10,000+ unit sales, the SUV didn’t manage to cross its average sales of the last six months.

  • One of the latest entrants to the segment, the Maruti Grand Vitara, edged past the Kia Seltos by around 1,200 units. It had the second-highest market share of more than 21 percent.

  • With over 8,000 units sold, the Kia Seltos stood third in February’s compact SUVs sales table. Its year-on-year (YoY) market share dropped by more than 12 percent too.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio N

  • Mahindra dispatched close to 7,000 units of the Scorpio SUV. Do note that these figures are inclusive of the numbers for both Scorpio Classic as well as the Scorpio N. That said, even the Mahindra SUV duo’s MoM number dropped by over 20 percent.

  • With just 3,300-odd units sold, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was the next in line. Its market share in February was even less than 10 percent.

  • Although the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun’s individual sales numbers were well under 2,000-unit mark, they cumulatively outsold the Toyota SUV. That said, their total market share was under 10 percent.

MG Astor

  • MG retailed a little over 1,000 units of the Astor in February 2023, which was possible due to a MoM growth of around 6.5 percent.

  • The Nissan Kicks, meanwhile, once again recorded zero sales for, making us believe that its production is likely to have been halted ahead of the new emission norms kicking in from April 2023.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

1 comment
1
K
kapil pandit
Mar 12, 2023 11:29:10 AM

None of the Tata cars are listed here. If I'm not wrong, Nexon would have in top 3 spot if not number 1.

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News
    Big Saving !!
    Save upto 41% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
    View Used Hyundai Creta In New Delhi

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Suv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    HomeNew CarsNewsHyundai Creta Edges Out Its Competition, Only Model To Cross 10,000 Unit Sales In February 2023
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience