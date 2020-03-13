Hyundai Creta 2020 Variant-Wise Features Leaked

Modified On Mar 13, 2020 01:30 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta 2020

The best features are offered from the second to the top SX variant

The second-gen Hyundai Creta for India was first revealed at Auto Expo 2020. Since then, many details have emerged. While the car is scheduled to be launched on March 16 with bookings already open, we have managed to get our hands on the variant-wise feature list.

The new Creta is offered in five variants: E, EX, S, SX and SX(O). It is available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as well as a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.5-litre units are mated to a 6-speed manual, the petrol gets the option of a CVT automatic, while the diesel can be had with a 6-speed torque converter. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol engine is only offered with a 7-speed DCT automatic.

The variant-wise features on the leaked document are as follows:

2020 Creta E

Engine: 1.5-litre diesel-MT

Safety: ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alert, front seatbelt reminder and pretensioner, auto door lock, follow me home headlamps and low-type tyre pressure indicator

Exterior: Body coloured ORVMs, door handles and bumpers with dual tone front and rear skid plates, turn indicator on ORVM, projector headlamps, LED taillamps, black grille

Interior: Day-night IRVM, height adjustable driver’s seat, tilt adjustable steering, dual tone grey and black interiors, fixed rear headrests

Comfort: AC with rear vents, 3.5-inch MID TFT cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, 12V power socket

2020 Creta EX

Engine options: 1.5-litre diesel-MT, 1.5-litre petrol-MT

(features over previous variant)

Exterior: Sharkfin antenna

Comfort: Front USB charger, front map lamp with sunglass holder

Media: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, i-Blue app connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, steering mounted controls, Arkamys sound system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters

2020 Creta S

Engine options: 1.5-litre diesel-MT, 1.5-litre petrol-MT

(features over previous variant)

Safety: Rear parking camera, driver rear view monitor

Exterior: 16-inch steel wheels with cover, front fog lamps, rear defogger with timer, rear wiper and washer

Comfort: Auto AC, cruise control, push-button engine start, rear USB charger, rear parcel tray and rear manual curtain.

2020 Creta SX

Engine options: 1.5-litre diesel (MT/AT), 1.5-litre petrol (MT/CVT) and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with DCT

(features over previous variant)

Safety: Electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM) and hill assist control (HAC), ISOFIX child-seat anchors, rear disc brakes

Exterior: 17-inch silver alloys, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome door handle

Interior: Panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, day-night IRVM with BlueLink hotkeys, LED lamps, 60:40 split-folding rear seats with reclining, rear centre armrest with cupholder, adjustable rear headrest with cushion, leather wrapped steering wheel

Comfort: Power-folding ORVMs, wireless charger

Media: 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai BlueLink connected car technology

The turbo-petrol SX variant gets cosmetic differences such as grey alloys, metal driver’s pedals, a twin-tip exhaust, all-black interiors with contrast accents, and stitching. It also gets blacked-out exterior elements for a sportier look such as the skid plates, side sill garnish, and a black roof with black spoiler if opting for the dual-tone paint.

Meanwhile, the automatic SX variants of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines get a few added features such as drive mode select, paddle shifters, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control, and an auto air purifier integrated into the central console.

2020 Creta SX(O)

Engine options: 1.5-litre diesel (MT/AT), 1.5-litre petrol-CVT, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with DCT

(features over previous variant)

Safety: Side and curtain airbags (6 total), electrochromic IRVM, height adjustable front seatbelts, electronic parking brake

Exterior: 17-inch diamond cut alloys

Interior: Artificial leather for console and seats

Comfort: Remote engine start (also with diesel-MT), power adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, 7-inch colour display in the semi-digital instrument cluster, more advanced tyre pressure monitoring system, front armrest integrated air purifier

Media: Bose 8-speaker premium sound system

The automatic transmission options for the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines continue to offer paddle shifters, traction control, and drive modes as seen in the SX variant.

In the SX(O) trim, the turbo-petrol Creta also gets paddle shifters, drive mode select, traction control and all-black leather upholstery. It continues to offer the same cosmetic differences as seen on the SX variant with contrast accents and stitching in the cabin, blacked-out exterior elements, and a twin-tip exhaust.

The new-gen Hyundai Creta is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh at launch. It will renew its rivalry with the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur as well as select variants of bigger SUVs like Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta diesel