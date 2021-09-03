Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) Now Available In A 7-Seating Configuration

Published On Sep 03, 2021 05:23 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar

The mid-spec Platinum (O) is the only trim in the SUV’s diesel lineup to get an automatic gearbox with both the seating configurations

The Platinum (O) 7-seater is currently offered in only the diesel lineup of the SUV.

It is priced at Rs 19.63 lakh, Rs 15,000 less than its 6-seater counterpart.

Hyundai offers the SUV with 2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

The Alcazar is priced between Rs 16.30 lakh and Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai has launched the mid-spec Platinum (O) trim of the Alcazar in a 7-seater layout (only offered with the diesel engine for now). The Platinum (O) diesel 7-seater is priced at Rs 19.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Rs 15,000 less than its 6-seater counterpart.

The Alcazar can be had in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, depending on the variant you pick. With this update, the Platinum (O) has now become the only trim to offer an automatic gearbox with both the seating layouts in the SUV’s diesel lineup. Hyundai offers the Alcazar in eight variants: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone.

Variant Seating Configuration Petrol Diesel Prestige MT 6- and 7-seater 6- and 7-seater Prestige (O) AT 6-seater 7-seater Platinum MT 7-seater 7-seater Platinum (O) 6-seater 6-seater and 7-seater (new) Signature MT (including DT) 6-seater 6-seater Signature (O) AT (including DT) 6-seater 6-seater

Hyundai offers it with two engines: a 2-litre petrol (159PS/191Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm). Both get the option of either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The automatic variants also come with three drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport) and as many traction modes (snow, sand, and mud).

Its equipment list consists of 64-colour ambient lighting, an 8-way adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen system with BlueLink connected car tech. Other features include paddle shifters, an 8-speaker Bose sound system with a subwoofer, a 360-degree camera, and an air purifier. Hyundai has equipped the Alcazar with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, and front and rear parking sensors.

The Alcazar is priced from Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It fights it out with the MG Hector Plus , Tata Safari, and the Mahindra XUV700 .

