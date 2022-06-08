Published On Jun 08, 2022 07:22 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Alcazar

No, Hyundai is not outright slashing the SUV’s cost, rather it will introduce new entry-level variants for the Alcazar

New RTO documents list Prestige Executive as the new entry-level variant.

The new grade will be available in six- and seven-seater configurations.

It is likely to lose some features from the current base-spec Prestige.

Alcazar will continue with the same petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

The new variants will bring down the starting price, which currently stands at Rs 16.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

As per a recent RTO document, Hyundai is likely to offer the Alcazar with a new base variant called Prestige Executive. The three-row SUV is already available in six variants: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O).

The document states that the Alcazar will get the following additional variants:

Prestige Executive 6-seater 1.5 Diesel-MT

Prestige Executive 7-seater 1.5 Diesel-MT

Prestige Executive 7-seater 2-litre Petrol-MT

Prestige (O) Executive 7-seater 1.5 Diesel-AT

The base-spec Prestige is also available in these four configurations, which will be offered with the new Prestige Executive grade.

Hyundai could be introducing the variant to address the issue of extending waiting periods owing to semiconductor chip shortage and to lure in more customers by lowering the entry price of the car.

The Prestige Executive variant is expected to lose some features as the new entry-level option. For reference, the Alcazar Prestige gets LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, reclining second and third-row seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, cruise control, traction control, dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and TPMS. A likely feature reduction would be a smaller infotainment system with fewer features for the new base trim.

The Alcazar is offered with 115PS 1.5-litre diesel and 159PS 2-litre petrol engine choices, which are paired with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Alcazar is currently priced from Rs 16.44 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

