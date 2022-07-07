English | हिंदी

Hyundai Alcazar Gets A Variant Rejig, Prices Now Start Under Rs 16 Lakh

Modified On Jul 07, 2022 05:41 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar

The SUV’s previously offered base-spec Prestige trim now gets ‘Executive’ suffix, with a slightly narrowed down features list

Hyundai Alcazar

  • Hyundai could have done this to circumvent the chip shortage issue.

  • The new variants cost Rs 55,000 less than the now discontinued ones.

  • They miss out on features like a larger touchscreen and connected car tech.

  • Engine options still unchanged: a 2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel units.

  • The SUV is now priced between Rs 15.89 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai has shuffled the variant lineup of its three-row SUV, the Alcazar. The SUV’s previous base-spec Prestige trims have been replaced by Prestige Executive variants, as we had predicted recently. We believe the Korean carmaker has initiated this to circumvent the semiconductor shortage issue.

Here’s a look at the price comparison of older and new variants:

Variant

Old Price

New Price (‘Executive’ Variants)

Difference

Prestige Petrol MT

Rs 16.44 lakh

Rs 15.89 lakh

(-) Rs 55,000

Prestige Diesel MT 7-seater

Rs 16.85 lakh

Rs 16.3 lakh

(-) Rs 55,000

Prestige Diesel MT 6-seater

Rs 16.85 lakh

Rs 16.3 lakh

(-) Rs 55,000

Prestige Diesel AT

Rs 18.32 lakh

Rs 17.77 lakh

(-) Rs 55,000

For the reduced prices, you do have to give up on some features such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen unit (replaced by an 8-inch display), connected car tech, auto-dimming IRVM, and chrome door handles.

Hyundai Alcazar panoramic sunroof
Hyundai Alcazar wireless phone charging

That said, the Prestige was always a well-equipped trim, consisting of a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, wireless phone charging, a tyre pressure monitor, and electronic stability control.

The Prestige Executive variants are being offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. Here’s a quick look at the powertrains of the SUV:

Engine

2-litre Petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

159PS

115PS

Torque

191Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Hyundai Alcazar rear

Hyundai now retails the Alcazar from Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to go up against the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio N, Kia Carens, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.

R
Published by
Rohit
