Hyundai Alcazar Gets A Variant Rejig, Prices Now Start Under Rs 16 Lakh
Modified On Jul 07, 2022 05:41 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar
The SUV’s previously offered base-spec Prestige trim now gets ‘Executive’ suffix, with a slightly narrowed down features list
Hyundai could have done this to circumvent the chip shortage issue.
The new variants cost Rs 55,000 less than the now discontinued ones.
They miss out on features like a larger touchscreen and connected car tech.
Engine options still unchanged: a 2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel units.
The SUV is now priced between Rs 15.89 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Hyundai has shuffled the variant lineup of its three-row SUV, the Alcazar. The SUV’s previous base-spec Prestige trims have been replaced by Prestige Executive variants, as we had predicted recently. We believe the Korean carmaker has initiated this to circumvent the semiconductor shortage issue.
Here’s a look at the price comparison of older and new variants:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price (‘Executive’ Variants)
|
Difference
|
Prestige Petrol MT
|
Rs 16.44 lakh
|
Rs 15.89 lakh
|
(-) Rs 55,000
|
Prestige Diesel MT 7-seater
|
Rs 16.85 lakh
|
Rs 16.3 lakh
|
(-) Rs 55,000
|
Prestige Diesel MT 6-seater
|
Rs 16.85 lakh
|
Rs 16.3 lakh
|
(-) Rs 55,000
|
Prestige Diesel AT
|
Rs 18.32 lakh
|
Rs 17.77 lakh
|
(-) Rs 55,000
For the reduced prices, you do have to give up on some features such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen unit (replaced by an 8-inch display), connected car tech, auto-dimming IRVM, and chrome door handles.
That said, the Prestige was always a well-equipped trim, consisting of a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, wireless phone charging, a tyre pressure monitor, and electronic stability control.
The Prestige Executive variants are being offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. Here’s a quick look at the powertrains of the SUV:
|
Engine
|
2-litre Petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
159PS
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
191Nm
|
250Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
Hyundai now retails the Alcazar from Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to go up against the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio N, Kia Carens, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.
