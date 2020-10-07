Honda Offering Savings Upto Rs 2.5 Lakh This October; 2020 City Gets Benefits Too

Published On Oct 07, 2020 07:54 AM By Saransh for Honda City

You could save some cash on any new Honda model this festive season

Honda Civic is available with the highest benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Amaze is available with offers of up to Rs 47,000.

WR-V and Jazz offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The new City is available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000.

Honda launched the fifth-gen City in July 2020 and it took the market by storm, instantly becoming the best-selling car in its class. However, even the best-seller needs to offer some savings during the high-buying season to attract even more buyers and so the 2020 City is included in Honda’s festive offers this month. Honda has also announced various offers on cars like the Civic, Amaze, WR-V and the facelifted BS6 Jazz for October 2020. So, without further ado let’s take a look at the offers.

Honda Amaze:

Offer Petrol Diesel Extended warranty (4th & 5th year) Rs 12,000 Rs 12,000 Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000

Free extended warranty for both petrol and diesel variants.

Where the petrol Amaze gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000, the diesel Amaze gets a discount of Rs 10,000.

Honda is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 but that will be applicable only when you exchange your old vehicle.

Honda Jazz:

Offer Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000

The facelifted Jazz is the most recently launched Honda but the premium hatchback needs to make up for its absence in the months before it. Hence the petrol-only Jazz gets a cash discount of upto Rs 25,000.

Honda is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 if you exchange your old vehicle.

Honda WR-V:

Offer Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000

These offers are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants.

Honda is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Honda City: Honda is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan. Honda is offering no benefits on the purchase of the fourth-gen City.

Honda Civic:

Offer Petrol Diesel Cash Discount Rs 1 lakh Rs 2.5 lakh

The Civic is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

It is currently priced between Rs 17.94 lakh and Rs 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Note: The above-mentioned offers are subject to change as per the variant chosen. Honda is also offering a corporate bonus for select employees.

Honda is also offering some additional benefits for existing Honda car owners. They are eligible for a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. For more details regarding this offer contact your nearest Honda dealer.

