  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsHonda Offering Savings Upto Rs 2.5 Lakh This October; 2020 City Gets Benefits Too
Sell Your Car
English | हिंदी

Honda Offering Savings Upto Rs 2.5 Lakh This October; 2020 City Gets Benefits Too

Published On Oct 07, 2020 07:54 AM By Saransh for Honda City

  • 2999 Views
  • Write a comment

You could save some cash on any new Honda model this festive season

  • Honda Civic is available with the highest benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.
  • The Amaze is available with offers of up to Rs 47,000.
  • WR-V and Jazz offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000.
  • The new City is available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000.

Honda launched the fifth-gen City in July 2020 and it took the market by storm, instantly becoming the best-selling car in its class. However, even the best-seller needs to offer some savings during the high-buying season to attract even more buyers and so the 2020 City is included in Honda’s festive offers this month. Honda has also announced various offers on cars like the Civic, Amaze, WR-V and the facelifted BS6 Jazz for October 2020. So, without further ado let’s take a look at the offers. 

Honda Amaze: 

2018 Honda Amaze Diesel

Offer

Petrol

Diesel

Extended warranty (4th & 5th year)

Rs 12,000

Rs 12,000

Cash Discount

Rs 20,000

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

  • Free extended warranty for both petrol and diesel variants.

  • Where the petrol Amaze gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000, the diesel Amaze gets a discount of Rs 10,000.

  • Honda is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 but that will be applicable only when you exchange your old vehicle. 

Honda Jazz: 

Offer

  

Cash Discount

Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

  • The facelifted Jazz is the most recently launched Honda but the premium hatchback needs to make up for its absence in the months before it. Hence the petrol-only Jazz gets a cash discount of upto Rs 25,000.

  • Honda is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 if you exchange your old vehicle. 

Honda WR-V: 

Offer

  

Cash Discount

Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

  • These offers are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants.

  • Honda is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Honda City: Honda is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan. Honda is offering no benefits on the purchase of the fourth-gen City. 

Honda Civic: 

Offer

Petrol

Diesel

Cash Discount

Rs 1 lakh

Rs 2.5 lakh

  • The Civic is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh. 

  • It is currently priced between Rs 17.94 lakh and Rs 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Note: The above-mentioned offers are subject to change as per the variant chosen. Honda is also offering a corporate bonus for select employees.

Honda is also offering some additional benefits for existing Honda car owners. They are eligible for a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. For more details regarding this offer contact your nearest Honda dealer. 

Read More on : Honda City Automatic

S
Published by
Saransh

Write your Comment on Honda City

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 47% ! Find best deals on Used Honda Cars
VIEW USED HONDA CITY IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?