The upcoming compact SUV is all set to be revealed on June 6

The Honda Elevate is likely to get the City’s petrol powertrain options.

It should also get the City Hybrid’s 1.5-litre engine with the strong-hybrid technology.

The hybrid sedan claims up to 27.13kmpl and we can expect similar efficiency from the SUV.

The Elevate’s hybrid competitions, the Grand Vitara and Hyryder hybrid, claim up to 27.97kmpl.

Honda is expected to retail the Elevate SUV from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda is bringing in an all-new compact SUV to India, named Elevate, by August. It will be making its global debut next month. The offline bookings for it are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

While mechanical details of the new Honda SUV are yet to be announced, we know it will only be offered with a petrol engine and no diesel option. The Elevate will use the City’s 121PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, which comes paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT.

The City Hybrid’s 1.5-litre strong-hybrid setup is also expected to make its way on board the Elevate. This powertrain features a twin electric motor setup, which develops up to 126PS and 253Nm, and claims an efficiency of up to 27.13kmpl. Since the same powertrain is also expected on board the Elevate, it should also offer a similar fuel economy, north of 25kmpl.

The Honda Elevate will compete against the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Maruti Grand Vitara , Toyota Hyryder , Volkswagen Taigun , Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq , and MG Astor . Among its rivals, the Maruti-Toyota cousins are the only ones with a strong-hybrid powertrain option. Both of them get a 116PS 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine, with a claimed fuel economy figure of up to 27.97kmpl.

Besides the strong-hybrid technology, the SUV will also feature ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which is only available with the MG Astor in this segment. Based on the teasers, we know that it will sport a sleek exterior design, LED lighting, and a single-pane sunroof.

The Honda Elevate is expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The strong-hybrid option might not be available right from the launch, but could be introduced at a later date.