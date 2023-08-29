Modified On Aug 29, 2023 08:28 AM By Tarun for Honda Elevate

Most of the details of the Elevate have been revealed, such as the variants, features and specifications

The Honda Elevate will soon storm the crowded compact SUV space, which already has seven contenders. While the carmaker has revealed details like the powertrains, fuel economy, and most of the highlighted features, the prices are to be announced on 4 September. Based on all the information already available, we have estimated the variant-wise prices of the Honda Elevate SUV ahead of its launch.

First, let’s glance over its powertrains and features:

Specs Honda Elevate Engine 1.5-litre petrol Power 121PS Torque 145Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT Mileage 15.31kmpl / 16.92kmpl

Powering the Elevate is the same petrol engine as the City sedan, while skipping out on a diesel or petrol-hybrid option altogether.

In terms of features, the Elevate is packed with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, and lane watch camera. The safety box is ticked by the presence of up to six airbags, rear parking camera, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Here’s a look at the Honda Elevate expected prices:

Elevate MT CVT SV Rs 10.99 lakh N.A. V Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 13.15 lakh VX Rs 13 lakh Rs 14.25 lakh ZX Rs 14.25 lakh Rs 15.50 lakh

The introductory prices of the Elevate could start off from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), similar to its rivals. The CVT variants should command a premium of around Rs 1.25 lakh, while the variant-wise difference will be over Rs 1 lakh.

Here’s how the Elevate’s expected prices stack up against its rivals:

*All prices are ex-showroom

We’re expecting the higher-end variants of the Honda Elevate to undercut its rivals top-spec trims, by a significant amount. However, we also have to consider that the Elevate gets a single petrol powertrain, while its competition gets a choice of at least two with the Maruti-Toyota duo being the only ones to offer hybrid efficiency rather than turbocharged performances.

Moreover, the Elevate skips out on several premium features compared to its rivals, such as front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a premium sound system.

The bookings for the Honda Elevate are already open and the SUV has started reaching dealerships.