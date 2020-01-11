Honda CR-V Gets Maximum Discount Followed By BR-V And Civic In January 2020

Published On Jan 11, 2020 09:00 AM By Rohit for Honda CR-V

These offers are applicable on seven models in Honda’s lineup

The new year has begun and all carmakers will be keen to improve their sales figures from the very beginning. Offering discounts and benefits to the customers is one way to guarantee good sales. Honda has rolled out its list of offers across models, which will be available till January 31. Let’s take a look:

Honda Amaze

Offers All variants of Amaze except the Ace Edition (2019 model) All variants of Amaze except the Ace Edition (2020 model) Amaze Ace Edition- VX MT/CVT (2019 model) E.W. (4th & 5th year) Rs 12,000 Rs 12,000 - Exchange bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 30,000 3-year Honda Care Maintenance Program (on no exchange) Worth Rs 16,000 at just Re 1 Worth Rs 8,000 at 50 per cent Worth Rs 16,000

Honda is offering total benefits of up to Rs 42,000 on the Amaze .

The above offers are valid on all variants of the Amaze, except the Ace Edition.

The exchange bonus is applicable only when a buyer sells their old car for a new Honda Amaze.

In case you don’t trade in your old car, Honda will still offer the extended warranty package along with a 3-year Honda Care Maintenance Program irrespective of whether you buy the 2019 Amaze or the 2020 model.

Honda Jazz

Offers Jazz (2019 model) Jazz (2020 model) Cash discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000

The Jazz is offered with total savings of up to Rs 50,000.

The cash discount and exchange bonus are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the Jazz.

Honda WR-V

Offers WR-V (2019 model) WR-V (2020 model) Cash discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000

Honda is offering the WR-V with total benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

The MY2019 WR-V gets an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000 and exchange bonus compared to the savings on the MY’20 WR-V.

All petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V are offered with these benefits.

Honda City

Offers BS4 City (2019 model) BS6 City (2019 model) BS6 City- SV MT/ V MT/ V CVT (2020 model) BS6 City- VX MT/ VX CVT/ ZX MT/ ZX CVT (2020 model) Cash discount Up to Rs 32,000 Up to Rs 32,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 27,000 Exchange bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 25,000

The City is offered with total savings of up to Rs 62,000.

In the case of the BS4 City, the offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants.

If you wish to buy a BS6-compliant version of the sedan, the offers are valid only on the petrol variants as the diesel engine doesn’t conform with BS6 norms yet.

Honda BR-V

Offers All variants of BR-V except S MT/ VX MT (2019 model) BR-V S MT/ VX MT (2019 model) All variants of BR-V except S MT/VX MT (2020 model) BR-V S MT/VX MT (2020 model) Cash discount Up to Rs 33,500 - Rs 28,500 - Exchange bonus Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 45,000 Rs 40,000 Free accessories Rs 26,500 - Rs 26,500 - Free accessories on no exchange Rs 36,500 - Rs 31,500 -

Honda’s BR-V is offered with total benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

In case you don’t wish to trade in your old car, Honda will offer a cash discount of up to Rs 33,500 along with free accessories worth Rs 36,500 on any variant of the 2019 BR-V except for the S MT petrol and VX MT petrol.

Similarly, Honda is offering the 2020 BR-V (except the S MT petrol and VX MT petrol) with a cash discount of up to Rs 28,500 and free accessories worth Rs 31,500 for buyers who don’t wish to exchange their old car for a new Honda BR-V.

Honda Civic

Variants Cash discount Exchange Bonus All diesel variants of Civic (2019 model) Up to Rs 2.5 lakh - Petrol Civic V CVT (2019 model) Up to Rs 1.25 lakh - Petrol Civic VX CVT (2019 model) Up to Rs 1 lakh Rs 25,000 Petrol Civic ZX CVT (2019 model) Up to Rs 50,000 Rs 25,000 All diesel variants of Civic (2020 model) Up to Rs 2 lakh -

The Civic is being offered with total benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Moreover, Honda is also offering a Guaranteed Value Buyback price at 52 per cent at the end of 36 months with a running limit of 75,000km.

Honda is also offering a buyback price of Rs 11,62,148 on the top-spec Civic ZX manual diesel variant.

Furthermore, select corporates and professionals can also avail a lease for a period of 3, 4 or 5 years as per their convenience.

Honda CR-V

Variant Cash discount Guaranteed Value Buyback Diesel CR-V 1.6 4WD (2018 & 2019 models) Up to Rs 5 lakh Yes Diesel CR-V 1.6 2WD (2018 & 2019 models) Up to Rs 4 lakh Yes

Honda’s flagship SUV is being offered with the maximum benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh.

It also comes with the same leasing options as the Civic.

Additionally, both variants of the CR-V are offered with a Guaranteed Value Buyback at 52 per cent after a period of 36 months.

Honda is offering a buyback price of Rs 17.04 lakh on the CR-V diesel 1.6 4WD 9AT variant.

