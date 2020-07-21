Here's What Each Hyundai Tucson Variant Offers

Modified On Jul 21, 2020 11:59 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson

The facelifted Tucson is available in three variants: GL(O), GLS and GLS 4WD

Hyundai launched the facelifted Tucson with prices ranging between Rs 22.30 lakh and Rs 27.03 lakh (ex-showroom). You can have it in three variants: 2WD AT GL(O), 2WD AT GLS and 4WD AT GLS. While the pre-facelift model was offered with both manual and automatic transmissions, the facelifted SUV comes only with an automatic gearbox. Petrol variants get a 6-speed auto while the diesel variants get a new 8-speed unit. Let’s take a look at each variant individually to see what’s on offer:

But before that, let’s quickly go through the Tucson’s specifications and prices:

Engines

BS6 2.0-litre Petrol BS6 2.0-litre Diesel Power 152PS 185PS Torque 192Nm 400Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 8-speed AT (new)

Dimensions

Measurement Tucson Facelift Length 4480mm Width 1850mm Height 1660mm (with roof rails) Wheelbase 2670mm Boot space 530 litres

Prices

Variant Prices (ex-showroom) Petrol 2WD AT GL(O) Rs 22.30 lakh 2WD AT GLS Rs 23.52 lakh Diesel 2WD AT GL(O) Rs 24.35 lakh 2WD AT GLS Rs 25.56 lakh 4WD AT GLS Rs 27.03 lakh

Let’s now take a look at the variant-wise features on offer:

Hyundai Tucson 2WD AT GL(O)

2WD AT GL(O) Petrol 2WD AT GL(O) Diesel Price Rs 22.30 lakh Rs 24.35 lakh

Safety: Six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management, hill assist, downhill brake control, brake assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers, ignition key interlock system, electronic shift lock system, rear seatbelts, ISOFIX child seat anchors, front door inside reflector, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera with guidelines, front seatbelt pretensioner, engine immobiliser, height adjustable front seatbelts, and speed-sensing door lock.

Exterior: Projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED positioning lamps, LED tail lamps, chrome finish on window beltline and dual exhaust tips (diesel only), chrome front grille, front and rear skid plates (diesel only), roof rails, rear spoiler with LED high mount stop lamp, front and rear fog lamps, body coloured bumpers and ORVMs with turn indicators, chrome outside door handles, shark fin antenna, 18-inch alloy wheels, and door scuff plates.

Interior: All black interiors, leather seats, leather finish on dashboard, leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob and front and door armrests, and chrome inside door handles.

Comfort and Convenience: Panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, 10-way power adjustable driver seat, 8-way power adjustable co-driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, push button start/stop, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with heated function, auto-folding ORVMs, front pocket lighting, parcel tray, follow-me-home headlamps, puddle lamps, cruise control, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, second row seats with recline function, tilt and telescopic steering, front armrest with storage, rear armrest with cup holders, sunvisor with illuminated vanity mirror, cooled glove box, front and rear power windows, auto driver window up/down with anti-pinch feature, height adjustable front and rear seat headrests, front and rear reading lamp, sunglass holder, rear wiper and washer, power steering, rear USB charger, net and hook for luggage in boot, drive modes, and boot lamp.

Infotainment and Connectivity: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, wireless charger, Hyundai BlueLink with remote function and telematic controls for SOS, RSA and BlueLink on the IRVM, 8-speaker Infinity sound system, voice recognition, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity.

Hyundai Tucson 2WD AT GLS

2WD AT GLS Petrol 2WD AT GLS Diesel Price Rs 23.52 lakh Rs 25.56 lakh Additional premium over 2WD AT GL(O) Rs 1.22 lakh Rs 1.21 lakh

Additional equipment over 2WD AT GL(O) variant:

Safety: Front parking sensors.

Exterior: Penta projector LED headlamps (5 LED projector units) and LED static bending lamps.

Interior: Detailed MID in the instrument cluster.

Comfort and Convenience: Powered tailgate and electric parking brake.

Hyundai Tucson 4WD AT GLS

4WD AT GLS Diesel Price Rs 27.03 lakh Additional premium over 2WD AT GLS Rs 1.47 lakh

Additional equipment over 2WD AT GLS

Safety: Advanced traction cornering control.

