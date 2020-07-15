  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNews2020 Hyundai Tucson vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?
English | hindi

2020 Hyundai Tucson vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Published On Jul 15, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Tucson

  • 9934 Views
  • Write a comment

How does the Hyundai Tucson stack up against its rivals in a price-based comparison?

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Tucson with prices ranging between Rs 22.30 lakh and Rs 27.03 lakh (ex-showroom India). It takes on the likes of the Honda CR-V, Skoda Karoq and Jeep Compass. But does the Hyundai justify its price tag against the similarly-priced competition, especially when its entry-level pricing has seen a hike of Rs 3.54 lakh over its predecessor? Let’s find out.

 

Petrol

Hyundai Tucson

Jeep Compass

Skoda Karoq

Honda CR-V
 

Longitude Plus DCT: Rs 19.69 lakh

    

GL (O): Rs 22.30 lakh

Limited Plus DCT: Rs 21.96 lakh

    

GLS: Rs 23.52 lakh

      
   

Karoq: Rs 24.99 lakh

  
     

CR-V: Rs 28.27 lakh

Takeaways

  • The most affordable entry point here is provided by the Jeep Compass which starts at Rs 16.49 lakh. 

  • All the SUVs here are available with an automatic transmission as standard, except the Jeep Compass, which can be had with a 6-speed manual as well. 

  • The automatic transmission options here include a torque converter unit on the Tucson, DCT on the Compass and Karoq, along with a CVT on the CR-V. 

  • The starting price for an automatic petrol SUV here is the lowest for the Jeep Compass followed by the Tucson. The Karoq and CR-V are priced quite high and only offered in a single feature-loaded variant. 

 

Diesel

Hyundai Tucson

Jeep Compass
 

Longitude Plus 4X4 AT: Rs 22.86 lakh 

GL (O): Rs 24.35 lakh

Limited Plus 4X4: Rs 24.21 lakh

GLS: Rs 25.56 lakh

Limited Plus 4X4 AT: Rs 24.99 lakh

GLS 4WD: Rs 27.03 lakh

Trailhawk 4X4: Rs 26.80 lakh
 

Trailhawk 4X4 (O): Rs 27.60 lakh

Takeaways

  • A petrol-only SUV is quite an antithesis to the whole high rider concept. However, that’s exactly what has happened in this class of SUVs where only the Tucson and Compass are equipped with a diesel engine. 

  • The Compass undercuts a similarly equipped Tucson by a healthy margin of more than Rs 1.50 lakh. In fact, those looking for a Compass diesel have to pay an entry-level price of Rs 17.99 lakh, which is way lower than the segment’s starting price.  

Honda CR-V Diesel Discontinued; To Relaunch Soon With BS6 Upgrades

  • Living true to its badge, the Compass has a more accessible 4X4 system. The Tucson’s 4WD unit is limited to the top-spec GLS model. 

  • Also interesting to note here is that the Compass automatic gets a 4X4 system as a standard among all the comparative variants. 

  • The Compass Limited Plus 4X4 AT is quite similar to the Tucson GLS 4WD in terms of features but the latter is more than Rs 2 lakh pricier than the former. 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

  • The top-spec Tucson seems pricey when compared to the Compass Trailhawk purely in terms of off-road prowess. That should be no surprise as the Compass Trailhawk gets clever off-road-oriented features that cater to the needs of an enthusiast. These include multiple off-road modes, redesigned bumpers for improved approach and departure angles along with better ground clearance than the vanilla Compass.

Read More on : Tucson Automatic

D
Published by
Dhruv.A

Write your Comment on Hyundai Tucson

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?