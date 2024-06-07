Modified On Jun 07, 2024 03:16 PM By Shreyash for MG Gloster

The MG Gloster Desertstorm gets a Deep Golden exterior shade

MG Gloster has recently received two new special editions – Desertstorm and Snowstorm – featuring new styling elements with an all-black interior. Both of these special edition units of the Gloster are now on display at dealerships. Here’s how the Desertstorm edition of the SUV looks in 7 real-life images.

The MG Gloster Desertstorm edition comes in a single-tone Deep Golden hue. Like the other two storm editions of the SUV (namely Snowstorm and Blackstorm), the Gloster Desertstorm features a blacked-out grille with a revised mesh pattern, along with chrome treatment on the front lip and around the fog lamp housing. It also features red inserts in the headlights.

From the side, the Gloster Desertstorm showcases blacked-out door handles, while the ORVMs are also blacked out with a chrome finish. Unlike on the standard MG Gloster, the window line on this special edition of the SUV has also been blacked out. Enhancing its sporty appeal, the Gloster Desertstorm is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels finished in black, complemented by red brake calipers.

The Gloster Desertstorm edition looks identical to its regular variants from the rear, however the badges have been blacked out.

The Desertstorm edition of the Gloster comes with an all black interior featuring brushed silver inserts on the centre console, around the AC vents, and steering wheel, as seen on the Snowstorm edition.

This special edition of the SUV gets black leatherette seat upholstery with contrast white stitching. MG is offering the Desertstorm edition of the SUV in both 6- and 7–seater configurations.

Since the Dersertstorm edition of the Gloster is based on the top-spec Savvy variant, it is equipped with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 12-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory, massage, heating, and ventilation function, and 8-way powered co-driver’s seat.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Engine & Transmission

The MG Gloster Desertstorm comes in both all-wheel-drive (AWD) and rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants. The AWD version uses a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with 215 PS and 478 Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, while the RWD trim is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine, which produces 161 PS and 373 Nm.

Price & Rivals

The MG Gloster Desertstorm is priced from Rs 41.05 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It takes on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq.

