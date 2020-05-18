Here’s How Much You Can Save On Maruti WagonR And Rivals This May

Published On May 18, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

All models on the list are offered with both MT and AMT options

Maruti Celerio gets maximum savings of up to Rs 47,000.

The Tata Tiago is offered with the least savings, up to Rs 25,000.

All offers are valid until May 31.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a large-scale impact on the automobile industry in India. While April recorded zero car sales , carmakers are hoping to turn things around by offering various discounts on their models in May 2020. Let’s look at the offers applicable on the compact hatchback:

Maruti Celerio (Rs 4.41 lakh to Rs 5.58 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 47,000

Maruti is offering all these discounts on the MT and AMT variants of the Celerio .

These offers are also applicable on all variants of the Celerio X.

While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the CNG variants are not offered with any consumer discounts.

Hyundai Santro (Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 6.25 lakh)

Hyundai is offering benefits up to Rs 30,000 on the base-spec Era variant of the Santro .

For those looking to buy other variants, the total savings go up to Rs 40,000.

Hyundai is also offering an ‘EMI Assurance’ Program that would cover up to three EMIs of car owners in case they lose their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maruti WagonR (Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

Maruti is offering both the petrol and CNG variants of the WagonR with the above benefits.

Tata Tiago (Rs 4.60 lakh to Rs 6.60 lakh)

The Tiago gets a consumer offer of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, taking the total benefits up to Rs 25,000. Tata is offering a corporate discount to select corporate individuals.

Final Takeaway

The Maruti Celerio gets the maximum discount in the segment followed by the Santro, WagonR, and the Tiago. Although the Maruti Ignis and Datsun GO are also a part of this segment, they don’t get any benefits this month.

Datsun recently launched the GO BS6 which is offered with a first-in-segment CVT gearbox.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

