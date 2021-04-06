Here’s How Much The Highest Selling Electric Car In India Sold Since Launch

Published On Apr 06, 2021 05:24 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon Electric retails from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.39 lakh, making it the most affordable long-range electric car on sale in the country

Tata has sold over 4,000 units of the Nexon EV since its launch in January 2020.

Tata also recorded its highest monthly sales of 705 EVs in March 2021.

The EV is available in three variants, loaded with features such as an electric sunroof, connected tech, dual front airbags, and braking energy regeneration.

It is offered with a 30.2kWh battery pack and an electric motor rated at 129PS and 245Nm.

In FY 2020-21, the carmaker sold 4,219 electric vehicles, seeing a 300 percent increase in annual sales.

In March 2021, the carmaker recorded its highest monthly sales of 705 EVs and highest quarterly sales of 1,711 in the Q4 FY 2020-21. It is currently the most affordable electric car you can buy in India. In comparison to the ICE-powered Nexon, the EV demands Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 3.6 lakh more, depending on the variant.

The Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants -- XM, XZ Plus and XZ Plus Lux -- priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It features automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, electric sunroof, automatic AC, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto, Apple Carplay and connected car technology, push-button start, a rear parking camera, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and dual front airbags.

It is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor, which produces 129PS and up to 245Nm. It gets brake energy regeneration and two drive modes (Drive and Sport). It offers a claimed range of 312 kilometres. What about its real-world performance and efficiency numbers?

Well, the Nexon EV takes just 9.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100kmph. Its top speed is limited to 120kmph. It can be charged up to 80 percent in just about 60 minutes using a fast charger. A 3.3kW AC home charger will take up to 8 hours for a full charge.

The most affordable electric SUV takes on the costlier MG ZS EV (Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh) and the Hyundai Kona EV (Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.94 lakh). Mahindra is expected to bring in the electric XUV300 as a prime rival by 2022.

