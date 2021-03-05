Here’s A List Of Citroen Dealerships and Workshops Near You
Modified On Mar 05, 2021 12:49 PM By Sonny
The French carmaker will debut in India with a presence across 10 metro cities
Citroen is set to begin its Indian innings in early-April with the launch of the C5 Aircross SUV. Its variant-wise details have already been revealed and pre-bookings are also currently underway. The carmaker had announced its showrooms will be called La Maison Citroen which translates to Home Of Citroen. It will also be setting up aftersales workshops called L’Atelier Citroen, in line with the French theme for the brand’s nomenclature.
The carmaker has already announced that it will be present in 10 metro cities by the time it launches the C5 Aircross. As that day nears, Citroen has revealed the exact locations of the dealerships and workshops. Most locations have both showrooms and service centres, with an extra workshop in the same city. Here’s the complete list of Citroen touchpoints in India as of March 2021:
|
City
|
La Maison and L’Atelier Addresses
|
Mumbai
|
La Maison Citroen Mumbai (L’Atelier & showroom) - Ground floor, Atria - The Millennium Mall, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN - 400018
Tél. : 6359950053
|
L’Atelier - Jetha Compound, Opp. Byculla Goods Depot, Dr. B Ambedkar Road, Byculla East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN - 400027
Tél. : 6359950053
|
Pune
|
La Maison Citroen Pune (L’Atelier & showroom) - Ground Floor, Achelare Olympia, Baner, Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, Pune, Maharashtra, IN - 411045
Tél. : 7428006400
|
L’Atelier - No. 253/3, Plot No. 4, Near Sai Coat, Hinjewadi, Pune, Maharashtra, IN - 411033
Tél. : 7428006400
|
Ahmedabad
|
La Maison Citroen Ahmedabad (L’Atelier & showroom) - Sun Embark, Ground Floor, Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway, Near Sola, Vishwas City 1, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, IN - 380054
Tél. : 9925254645
|
L’Atelier - FP no 143, Op No 324/2 Kargil Petrol Pump, Op No 324/2 Kargil Petrol Pump, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, IN - 380061
Tél. : 9925254645
|
Hyderabad
|
La Maison Citroen Hyderabad (L’Atelier & showroom) - 8-2-686/13/12A/B, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana, IN - 500034
Tél. : 9100065767
|
L’Atelier - 8-2-686/13/12A/B, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills,, Hyderabad, Telangana, IN - 500034
Tél. : 9100065767
|
Bengaluru
|
La Maison Citroen Bengaluru - No. 70, Grace Towers, Millers Road, Next to HDFC Bank, Bengaluru, Karnataka, IN - 560052
Tél. : 7075552216
|
La Maison Citroen Bengaluru (L’Atelier & showroom) - Survey no. 4, Beratena Agrahara Village, Begur Hobli, Hosur Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka, IN - 560110
Tél. : 7075552216
|
Delhi
|
La Maison Citroen Delhi (L’Atelier & showroom) - C-160, Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1, New Delhi, Delhi, IN - 110028
Tél. : 9876313131
|
L’Atelier - 16, Shivaji Marg, Najafgarh Road, Delhi, Delhi, IN - 110027
Tél. : 9876313131
|
Gurugram
|
La Maison Citroen Gurugram (L’Atelier & showroom) - G6 & G7, Trillium Avenue, Sector – 29, Plot Number – MLP -1, South City, Gurugram, Haryana, IN - 122101
Tél. : 8800089840
|
L’Atelier - No. 554, Sector 37, Pace City 2, Gurugram, Haryana, IN - 122001
Tél. : 8800089840
|
Chennai
|
La Maison Citroen Chennai (L’Atelier & showroom) - Ground Floor, No. 243, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IN - 600006
Tél. : 9500933360
|
L’Atelier - VLB Janakiammal Arcade, No 20 -21, Woods Road, Mount Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IN - 600002
Tél. : 9500933360
|
Kochi
|
La Maison Citroen Kochi (L’Atelier & showroom) - Survey No. 228/3-2, NH 47, Near Harley Davidson, Kundannoor, Maradu, Kochi, Kerala, IN - 682304
Tél. : 7594051771
|
Kolkata
|
La Maison Citroen Kolkata (L’Atelier & showroom) - 24/1, Park Street, Kolkata, West Bengal, IN - 700016
Tél. : 9073064444
|
L’Atelier - KMC Ward no 58, Post Office Dhapa, Near Police Station Pragati Maidan, Kolkata, West Bengal, IN - 700105
Tél. : 9073064444
The Citroen C5 Aircross is a premium mid-size SUV with features such as dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, semi-autonomous parking, and a panoramic sunroof. It gets just one powertrain: a 177PS 2.0-litre diesel, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
It could be priced from Rs 28 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) to rival the range-topping variants of the Jeep Compass and the facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan, which will be launched in March.
