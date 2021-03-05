  • Login / Register
Here's A List Of Citroen Dealerships and Workshops Near You
Modified On Mar 05, 2021 12:49 PM By Sonny

The French carmaker will debut in India with a presence across 10 metro cities

Citroen is set to begin its Indian innings in early-April with the launch of the C5 Aircross SUV. Its variant-wise details have already been revealed and pre-bookings are also currently underway. The carmaker had announced its showrooms will be called La Maison Citroen which translates to Home Of Citroen. It will also be setting up aftersales workshops called L’Atelier Citroen, in line with the French theme for the brand’s nomenclature.

The carmaker has already announced that it will be present in 10 metro cities by the time it launches the C5 Aircross. As that day nears, Citroen has revealed the exact locations of the dealerships and workshops. Most locations have both showrooms and service centres, with an extra workshop in the same city. Here’s the complete list of Citroen touchpoints in India as of March 2021:

City

La Maison and L’Atelier Addresses

Mumbai

La Maison Citroen Mumbai (L’Atelier & showroom) - Ground floor, Atria - The Millennium Mall, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN - 400018

Tél. : 6359950053
 

L’Atelier - Jetha Compound, Opp. Byculla Goods Depot, Dr. B Ambedkar Road, Byculla East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN - 400027

Tél. : 6359950053

Pune

La Maison Citroen Pune (L’Atelier & showroom) - Ground Floor, Achelare Olympia, Baner, Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, Pune, Maharashtra, IN - 411045

Tél. : 7428006400
 

L’Atelier - No. 253/3, Plot No. 4, Near Sai Coat, Hinjewadi, Pune, Maharashtra, IN - 411033

Tél. : 7428006400

Ahmedabad

La Maison Citroen Ahmedabad (L’Atelier & showroom) - Sun Embark, Ground Floor, Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway, Near Sola, Vishwas City 1, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, IN - 380054

Tél. : 9925254645
 

L’Atelier - FP no 143, Op No 324/2 Kargil Petrol Pump, Op No 324/2 Kargil Petrol Pump, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, IN - 380061

Tél. : 9925254645

Hyderabad

La Maison Citroen Hyderabad (L’Atelier & showroom) - 8-2-686/13/12A/B, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana, IN - 500034

Tél. : 9100065767
 

L’Atelier - 8-2-686/13/12A/B, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills,, Hyderabad, Telangana, IN - 500034

Tél. : 9100065767

Bengaluru

La Maison Citroen Bengaluru - No. 70, Grace Towers, Millers Road, Next to HDFC Bank, Bengaluru, Karnataka, IN - 560052

Tél. : 7075552216
 

La Maison Citroen Bengaluru (L’Atelier & showroom) - Survey no. 4, Beratena Agrahara Village, Begur Hobli, Hosur Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka, IN - 560110

Tél. : 7075552216

Delhi

La Maison Citroen Delhi (L’Atelier & showroom) - C-160, Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1, New Delhi, Delhi, IN - 110028

Tél. : 9876313131
 

L’Atelier - 16, Shivaji Marg, Najafgarh Road, Delhi, Delhi, IN - 110027

Tél. : 9876313131

Gurugram

La Maison Citroen Gurugram (L’Atelier & showroom) - G6 & G7, Trillium Avenue, Sector – 29, Plot Number – MLP -1, South City, Gurugram, Haryana, IN - 122101

Tél. : 8800089840
 

L’Atelier - No. 554, Sector 37, Pace City 2, Gurugram, Haryana, IN - 122001

Tél. : 8800089840

Chennai

La Maison Citroen Chennai (L’Atelier & showroom) - Ground Floor, No. 243, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IN - 600006

Tél. : 9500933360
 

L’Atelier - VLB Janakiammal Arcade, No 20 -21, Woods Road, Mount Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IN - 600002

Tél. : 9500933360

Kochi

La Maison Citroen Kochi (L’Atelier & showroom) - Survey No. 228/3-2, NH 47, Near Harley Davidson, Kundannoor, Maradu, Kochi, Kerala, IN - 682304

Tél. : 7594051771

Kolkata

La Maison Citroen Kolkata (L’Atelier & showroom) - 24/1, Park Street, Kolkata, West Bengal, IN - 700016

Tél. : 9073064444
 

L’Atelier - KMC Ward no 58, Post Office Dhapa, Near Police Station Pragati Maidan, Kolkata, West Bengal, IN - 700105

Tél. : 9073064444

Citroen Sets Up Its First Indian Dealership In Ahmedabad

The Citroen C5 Aircross is a premium mid-size SUV with features such as dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, semi-autonomous parking, and a panoramic sunroof. It gets just one powertrain: a 177PS 2.0-litre diesel, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

It could be priced from Rs 28 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) to rival the range-topping variants of the Jeep Compass and the facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan, which will be launched in March.

Write your Comment

