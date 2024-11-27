Mahindra BE 6e And XEV 9e: Concept vs Reality

The XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs have a coupe-SUV roofline and closely resemble their concept versions

The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUV-coupes have been unveiled finally. Apart from their futuristic design, these eSUVs from Mahindra also boast a tech loaded cabin and powerful electric motors. Mahindra first showcased these SUVs as BE.05 and XUV.e9 as a concept in 2022. Here’s how different the production-spec versions of these SUVs look compared to their concept versions.

Mahindra BE 6e

Starting with the BE 6e, Mahindra has done a good job here as the BE 6e looks very similar to the concept version.The fascia mirrors of both versions look same specially due to the C-shaped LED DRLs. The bonnet design continues to carry an upright stance with bold creases, just like the concept version. There’s also an illuminated BE logo on the bonnet.

In profile, everything looks the same save for the alloy wheels on the production-spec version. The production-spec BE 6e also has flush-type door handles on the front doors, while the rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillar.

At the rear, both versions of the BE 6e feature C-shaped LED tail lights that are not connected. The tailgate is equipped with an illuminated BE logo, while the bumper is blacked out.

As shown in the concept, the production-spec version of the BE 6e comes with dual integrated screens. It also gets a 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated BE logo, and a panoramic sunroof. The centre console also looks very much similar in both versions, however the production-spec BE 6e gets a black and white cabin theme.

In terms of features, the BE 6e comes loaded with a dual integrated screen setup (one for the touchscreen infotainment system and the other for the driver’s display), multi-zone AC, dual wireless phone charger, and a 1400 W 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. It also gets a fixed glass roof and an augmented reality based heads-up display.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e also looks very close to its concept version, which was earlier called XUV.e9. Just like the BE 6e, the XEV 9e also features a coupe roofline, however its inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs. The fascia of both the concept and production version of the XEV 9e looks identical.

Notably, the ORVMs are body coloured, the B- and C-pillar are black and the wheel arches have a black cladding, which runs across the length of the EV. The aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels are also given a black finish.

Just like on the front, the rear also features inverted L-shaped LED DRLs. The protruding tailgate features an illuminated Infinity logo which the carmaker will use specifically for its EVs. The rear bumper is black and features a chrome applique on it.

Inside, the production-spec version of the XEV 9e comes with a triple screen setup (including a digital driver’s display, touchscreen, and passenger display) as shown in the concept. Just like the BE 6e, the XEV 9e also gets a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

Mahindra offers the XEV 9e with amenities like an integrated three 12.3-inch displays (digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen, and a passenger-side display), multi-zone automatic AC, ventilated and powered front seats, and a wireless phone charger. It also gets a 1400 W 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and an augmented reality based heads-up display.

Battery Pack And Range

Both BE 6e and XEV 9e come with two battery pack options: 59 kWh battery pack mated with a and 79 kWh. Mahindra could offer the two EVs with either an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option, a rear-wheel drive (RWD) setup, or both depending on the battery pack chosen.

The XEV 9e will have a maximum claimed range of 656 km, while the BE 6e will have a maximum range of 682 km (MIDC part 1 + 2). Both EVs support up to 175 kW DC fast charging, which can charge the battery packs from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.

Price & Rivals

The base-spec variant of the Be 6e with a 59 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 18.90 lakh, while the base variant of the XEV 9e with the same battery is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (all prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The detailed variant-wise prices for both EVs are yet to be announced.

The BE 6e rivals the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV. The Mahindra XEV 9e competes with the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV.

