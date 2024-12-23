Here All SUVs Priced Under Rs 25 Lakh Launched In 2024

In addition to popular SUVs, the sub-Rs 25 lakh price segment also brought a couple of off-roaders, SUV coupes and a performance-oriented model

Although there were multiple launches across all segments this year, the popularity for SUVs showed no signs of slowing down. From entry-level electric options like the Punch EV to performance-oriented models like the Creta N Line, a wide range of SUVs debuted with a price tag under Rs 25 lakh.This report provides a brief overview of each SUV launched within this price bracket in 2024. Check them out.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Price: Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti and Toyota's partnership on badge-engineered products brought the launch of the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India. Based on the Fronx crossover, the Taisor features few cosmetic changes to set it apart. It comes equipped with features like a 9-inch infotainment system, auto AC, wireless phone charging, heads-up display, and a 360-degree camera system. The Taisor is available with a choice of a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine or a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the former can also be had with factory-fitted CNG kit.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price: Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.48 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO, the XUV300 facelift, with a completely new design, along with features like a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS. It also boasts an upmarket interior and comes equipped with amenities such as dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and the digital driver's unit, connected car tech, and a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The XUV 3XO is offered with three engine options: a 112 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 130 PS 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol, and a 117 PS 1.5-litre diesel.

Skoda Kylaq

Price: Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda entered the sub-4m SUV segment with the launch of the Kylaq in early November. Bookings for the Kylaq began on December 2, while deliveries are set to start during the end of January. It is sold across four broad variants with a single 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option, paired either to 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Top features include a single-pane sunroof, powered and ventilated front-row seats, wireless phone charging, and standard six airbags.

Kia Sonet Facelift

Price: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the beginning of this year, Kia launched the facelifted Sonet, marking its first major update since its introduction in 2020. As part of its midlife update, it gets an updated design and a slightly revised cabin with new features. It is offered with three engine options including, the 83 PS 1.2-litre NA petrol, the 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, and the 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel. Feature highlights include a 4-way powered driver's seat, single-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and Level-1 ADAS.

Citroen Basalt

Price: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen launched its SUV coupe, the Basalt, at the end of August. The Basalt was also the first ICE-powered SUV coupe to be introduced in the mass market segment. It comes equipped with features such as a 10.2-inch infotainment system, auto AC, a 7-inch digital driver's display, and a wireless phone charger. The Basalt is available with either a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that generates 82 PS/115 Nm or a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 110 PS and up to 205 Nm.

Tata Nexon CNG

Price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon CNG made its debut this year, becoming the first CNG model to be powered by a turbo-petrol engine. It also comes with features like a panoramic sunroof in its top-spec variants, along with other amenities such as ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker sound system, and a 360-degree camera system. The Nexon CNG is powered by a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 100 PS in CNG mode. Another USP of this car is that it comes with twin-cylinder technology, giving it an usable boot space.

Tata Punch EV

Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors launched the all-electric version of its micro-SUV, the Punch EV, in the second half of January. It is available with two battery pack options: a 25 kWh, delivering a claimed range of 315 km, and a 35 kWh, providing a claimed range of 421 km. The Punch EV gets features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging, ventilated front-row seats, and a sunroof. It also gets distinctive styling to set it apart from the regular ICE-powered Punch.

Tata Curvv

Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Following the launch of the Curvv EV, the Tata Curvv made its debut with a similar SUV-coupe body style, but with few visual updates. It comes equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. You can choose the Curvv from three engine options, which includes a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that puts out 120 PS/170 Nm, a 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol that generates 125 PS/225 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel producing 118 PS/260 Nm.

2024 Hyundai Creta

Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

With a completely refreshed design and updated interior, Hyundai launched the facelifted Creta in January of this year. As part of its midlife update, it gets a overhauled exterior and a premium cabin. The 2024 Creta also received new additions, including a dual-zone automatic AC, a 360-degree camera system, and ADAS. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. It is offered with two petrol engine options and a single diesel engine choice.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Price: Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo Plus with a 9-seat layout and a single powertrain option. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 120 PS and 280 Nm, paired only to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Bolero Neo Plus gets essential features like a 6-speaker sound system, and power windows along with a 9-inch infotainment system that supports Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity.

Mahindra Thar Roxx - August 14

Price: Rs 13 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra debuted the much-awaited Thar Roxx in India in mid-August. It features styling updates, including a new 6-slat grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, and 19-inch alloy wheels, compared to the 3-door Thar. Feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. The Thar Roxx is offered with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Price: Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar was launched with exterior and interior updates inspired by the 2024 Creta. It is offered in four variants with two engine options, including the 160 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and the 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel. Top features include powered and ventilated front-row seats, seat ventilation for second-row passengers (6-seater variants), electric boss mode, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Hyundai Creta N Line

Price: Rs 16.82 lakh to Rs 20.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

This year, Hyundai also introduced the Creta N Line in India, marking the carmaker's third model in its performance-oriented N Line lineup. It is offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 160 PS and 253 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. While it packs everything you get with the standard Creta, the N Line stands out with a racier design, an all-black cabin and tweaked mechanicals for a sportier drive. .

Tata Curvv EV

Price: Rs 17.50 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors debuted the Curvv EV in early August with an unique design, and features like a panoramic sunroof and Level-2 ADAS. It is offered with two powertrain options, including a 55 kWh battery pack paired with a 167 PS/215 Nm electric motor, delivering a MIDC-claimed range (Phase 1 + Phase2) of 502 km. The smaller 45 kWh battery pack is coupled with a 150 PS/215 Nm electric motor, providing a claimed range of 430 km.

Force Gurkha 5-Door and Updated Gurkha 3-Door

Price: Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom)

Force Motors launched the Gurkha 5-door while updating the Gurkha 3-door. Both off-roaders are powered by an updated 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 140 PS and 320 Nm. They also come standard with a 4x4 drivetrain that feature a low-range transfer case and manually locking front and rear differentials. Along with that, minor updates have been made to the features list in the form of additons like a digital driver’s display.

Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6

XEV 9e Starting Price: Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

BE 6 Starting Price: Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the end of November, Mahindra introduced two new electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6, along with their starting prices. Both EVs feature a sporty design language with minimalist interiors and are offered with two battery pack options: a 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh unit.

The 59 kWh battery is paired with a 231 PS/380 Nm electric motor, while the 79 kWh battery is coupled with a 286 PS/380 Nm electric motor. The XEV 9e offers a claimed range of 542 km with the 59 kWh battery and 656 km with the 79 kWh option. The BE 6, on the other hand, provides a claimed range of 535 km and 682 km with the 59 kWh and 79 kWh powertrain options, respectively.

These are the SUVs that have been launched in India under the Rs 25 lakh bracket on our shores. Which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments.

