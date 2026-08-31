Have You Imagined What A Desi Tesla Cybertruck Looks Like? Here’s Something That Has Gone Viral On American Roads!

One of the unique features which make our Indian highways unique is the trucks, which are decorated with paintings and graphics conveying which part of the country they are from. These running pieces of art have been an inspiration for a new art design for a Tesla Cybertruck in America. An Indian in the US has wrapped his Tesla Cybertruck to make it look like a traditional Indian truck. Let’s explore inspired Indian art on American roads:

Desi Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is known for its unpainted steel body with flat panels and edgy corners. To some, it looked edgy and futuristic, while it was not to the taste of traditionalists. The polarising design has been challenged by this Indian man, who got himself a Cybertruck and perhaps wanted to fulfil his nostalgia for Indian trucks. The busy decorative design is iconic to many Indian trucks.

The transformed Cybertruck is wrapped with a printed multi-coloured design with red, yellow, blue, and teal, with historic Indian designs. This is especially so thanks to the different decorative-looking flowers running across the length of the car and the two elephants facing each other on the doors.

Adding to that, the peacocks with the peacock feathers and more colourful flowers give it the quintessential Indian look. What also highlights the Indian tradition is the picture of a tiger on the boot and the decorative arches found at traditional Indian functions.

Also don’t forget to spot the writing on the fascia, which says “Deko Maghar Pyar Se!!” which means, do look but with love. Another ode to the different messages written on Indian trucks. Speaking of which, the team have perhaps missed one iconic touch. The “Horn OK Please” message, which is found on the tailgate of many Indian trucks.

Tesla Cybertruck: Overview

The Tesla Cybertruck is known for its quirky design and the road presence it commands on American streets. While the design has been a polarising subject, it was never built for everyone to like it. And it never boasted great ‘pickup’ qualities to be good at either. However, it was a great novelty vehicle to have, with supercar levels of performance.

The Cybertruck boasted nearly 856 PS with 4.9 tonnes of towing capacity. 0-100 kmph was under 3 seconds, with over 500 km of claimed range.

The Cybertruck is not on sale in India, but in the US, the Cybertruck is on sale with a starting price of $74,990, which translates to Rs 71.55 lakh.

CarDekho Says…

The Indian trucking culture has been well documented and known for its colourful and celebratory nature. Having messages, decorative flowers, and the iconic animals painted on the body gives the trucks great character to what is predominantly a boring-looking box on wheels.

The wrap on the Cybertruck also shows people in America the colourful traditions of Indian culture, which includes all the elements artistically and tastefully painted on Indian trucks.

What do you think of the Indianised Tesla Cybertruck? Let us know in the comments.

Sources: Desi Cybertruck, Indian Truck