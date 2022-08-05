English | हिंदी

Get Up To Rs 55,000 Off On Renault Cars This Month

Modified On Aug 05, 2022 10:24 AM By Tarun for Renault Triber

You have a special Freedom Carnival offer where you can score some free accessories

  • Up to Rs 45,000 off on Kwid and Rs 55,000 on the Triber. 

  • No cash and exchange benefits with the Kiger. 

  • From August 2 to 16, you can have the Freedom Carnival offer, where you have Rs 5,000 worth of free accessories. 

  • All the models carry the exchange benefits under the scrappage program. 

For the month of August, Renault is offering heavy discounts on the Triber, Kwid, and Kiger. You can avail cash, exchange, and corporate benefits along with a Freedom Carnival offer. Like always, the Renault cars can also be had with the exchange benefits under scrappage program. 

Here are the model-wise offers: 

Model

Cash discount

Exchange offer

Corporate discount

Scrappage Benefits

Freedom Carnival Offer

Total

Kwid

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 45,000

Triber

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 55,000

Kiger

-

-

Up To Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 25,000

  • The Kwid is available with offers of up to Rs 45,000. In case of the 0.8-litre variants, the exchange offer is limited to Rs 10,000. 

  • The Freedom Carnival offer is valid from August 2 to 16 only, that too on select variants. Here, you can choose free accessories worth Rs 5,000. 

  • The base-spec RXE 0.8-litre variant does not get any benefits. 

  • The hatchbacks retails from Rs 4.64 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. 

  • The Renault Triber gets the highest savings of up to Rs 55,000. 

  • The limited edition of the MPV is only available with the Freedom carnival and scrappage offers. 

  • Renault Triber price range from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.52 lakh. 

  • There are no cash and exchange discounts on the Renault Kiger. You can, however, avail rest of the offers, totaling up to Rs 25,000. 

  • The subcompact SUV ranges from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh. 

Moreover, existing Renault car owner planning to buy a new one, also get loyalty benefits, which include special interest rates, additional discounts, extended warranty and AMC packages. 

