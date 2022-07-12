English | हिंदी

Get Up To Rs 50,000 Off On Hyundai Cars This Month

Published On Jul 12, 2022

Half of Korean marque’s Indian lineup are not offered with any offers or discounts

  • Leftover stocks of the Santro are still available with benefits of up to Rs 28,000. 

  • The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and its CNG variants get discounts of up to Rs 48,000. 

  • The Aura is offered with discounts of up to Rs 23,000. 

  • Get up to Rs 20,000 off with the i20’s Magna and Sportz variants. 

  • The Kona EV gets a flat-out Rs 50,000 cash discount. 

Hyundai is offering heavy discounts on some of its models, including the now discontinued Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, and Kona EV. You have cash, exchange, and corporate benefits available with these models. However, its other popular models like the Creta, Alcazar, i20 N Line, Venue, and Verna, do not get any benefits. 

Here are the model-wise offers: 

Model

Cash discount

Exchange discount

Corporate discount

Total

Santro

Up to Rs 15,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 28,000

Grand i10 Nios

Up to Rs 35,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 48,000

Aura

Up to Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 23,000

i20

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

-

Up to Rs 20,000

Kona EV

Rs 50,000

-

-

Rs 50,000

  • The Santro has been discontinued in India, but some dealers still have leftover stock. You can save up to Rs 28,000 with the hatchback. 

Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 50,000 On Select Hyundai Cars This March

  • The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios’ Turbo variant gets a hefty cash discount of Rs 35,000. If you go for this variant, you can save up to Rs 48,000. 

  • The CNG variant of the Nios is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, helping you save up to Rs 23,000. The remaining variants get only exchange and corporate benefits. 

  • There are no cash benefits on the Aura’s CNG variants, but you have a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on others. 

  • Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on the i20’s Magna and Sportz variants. The high-end Asta and Asta (O) variants do not come with any offers. 

  • The Hyundai Kona EV can be had with a cash discount of Rs 50,000. 

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.

