Ford Confirms India Entry In 2029, To Invest Rs 3,250 Crore In Chennai Facility

No, you will not see new Ford cars on our shores anytime soon

Welcome back, Ford! Today, Ford India has announced that it will restart production at its Maraimalai Nagar facility on the outskirts of Chennai from 2029. Top officials from Ford have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, T.R.B. Raja, for the same.

Raja took to Instagram to confirm the news and said, “Today, Ford and the Government of Tamil Nadu signed an MoU in the presence of Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin and our Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Udhay Stalin.”

More About The Announcement

Ford will be restarting its operations in the Maraimalai Nagar factory from 2029 onwards. The American carmaker will be investing Rs 3,250 crore in this facility to revamp the facility and produce its next-generation engines for exports. This move will also create over 600 job opportunities.

It must be noted that back in 2024, Ford submitted a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the Tamil Nadu government, expressing interest in reviving the Maramalai Nagar facility.

Will We Be Seeing Any New Ford Cars In India?

Well, sadly, the answer to that question is not anytime soon. Ford did announce plans to bring its halo range of cars to our market after it halted its India operations back in 2021 due to low sales and mounting losses. But that didn’t materialise.

News about the carmaker bringing back the Ford Everest in 2024 was hot back in the day. In fact, when test mules were spotted on our shores, hopes were really high that the carmaker would soon launch it on our shores. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen as well.

So we would best wait for the carmaker to give a clear announcement on whether it plans to introduce cars in India or not. But it’s indeed welcome to see the carmaker come back to India. And soon, we hope we see some new cars bearing the Blue Oval badge on our shores.