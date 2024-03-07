Modified On Mar 07, 2024 01:39 PM By Rohit

If launched here, the new Ford Endeavour will come to India via the CBU route, making it a pricey offering

It’s been a hotly discussed topic over the internet recently about whether Ford will be making its return to the Indian market or not. While nothing’s officially confirmed as yet, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was trademarked recently. And now, the new-gen Ford Endeavour (called the ‘Everest’ in some international markets) has been seen undisguised on Indian soil for the first time, both hinting at Ford’s return.

What Do The Spy Shots Reveal?

The new set of spy shots show the Ford SUV completely uncamouflaged in what looks like a gold shade. It also shows the new Endeavour’s rear profile, which has the sleek LED taillights, and the ‘Everest’ moniker on the connecting portion.

Although its front profile wasn’t captured on camera, it gets C-shaped LED DRLs and dual-barrel projector headlights, and a chrome-studded grille as seen on the globally sold model.

Cabin And Feature Details

There are no spy images of the cabin either but based on the global-spec Everest, it should come with an all-black theme and seat upholstery. In terms of features, the new Ford Endeavour gets a 12-inch touchscreen unit and a 12.4-inch digital driver display on higher variants. Other features on board include power-adjustable front seats and power-folding third-row seats.

Its safety net includes a 360-degree camera, up to nine airbags, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

What Powertrain Options Does It Get?

The new Ford Endeavour is available with multiple powertrain options based on the market and the variant. Ford is offering it with a new 3-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine, and two 2-litre turbo-diesel engines (including twin-turbo) and a 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine. The petrol unit is mated to a 6-speed automatic while the diesels are mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. It also has a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) setup, off-road driving modes, locking rear differential and a two-speed transfer case. It is offered in 2-wheel-drive (2WD) variants as well.

India Launch And Other Details

The new Ford Endeavour’s spy images have surely got everyone eagerly waiting for the brand to make a comeback to India, but we would suggest you don’t have your hopes too high just yet as there is no official confirmation from the American carmaker. Even if Ford does decide to bring the SUV here, it will come via the CBU route as the carmaker shut down its manufacturing operations in India. The SUV could hence have a hefty price tag. If launched, it will rekindle its rivalry with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.

