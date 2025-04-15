Mercedes-Benz India Achieves Significant Milestone, Rolls Out 2 Lakh Locally Assembled Cars

This achievement is a first for any luxury carmaker in India and the EQS SUV was Mercedes’ 2,00,000th locally assembled car in India.

Mercedes-Benz India celebrated a milestone of producing 2 lakh locally assembled cars in India, with the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV being the landmark car rolled out from their Chakan plant. The brand has stated that they have seen exponential growth on our shores over the years and hence has invested Rs 3,000 crore in its Indian manufacturing operations, including a recent Rs 200 crore infusion in 2024.

Key Takeaways

Number of cars manufactured* Time Taken First 50,000 19 years Next 1 lakh 9 years Last 50,000 2 years 3 months

*Out of the 2-lakh milestone figure

The carmaker reached the first 50,000-unit production mark over a span of 19 years, from 1995 to 2014. It then produced the next 1 lakh units between 2015 and 2023. The most recent 50,000 vehicles were rolled out in just over two years, bringing the total to 2 lakh made-in-India cars by April 2025. This shows just how popular the luxury carmaker is in the Indian market.

It started local production of EVs in 2022 with the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan, followed by the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV in 2024. Their landmark production has been rolled out from their Chakan plant in Pune, which is the EQS SUV.

The company currently assembles 11 models for their India lineup and has invested heavily in its Indian operations to further expand its footprint in luxury car offerings on our shores.

About The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, now the 200,000th made-in-India car by the German marque, is offered in two variants, the EQS 450 4MATIC and the EQS 580 4MATIC variant in India. It is offered with a 122 kWh battery pack and a dual motor setup that gets varying outputs depending on the variant you pick, with an ARAI-claimed range of up to 821 km.

Its feature highlights include a MBUX Hyperscreen consisting of a 17.7-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the co-driver in a single panel, multi-colour ambient lighting alongside safety features like a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). It is priced at Rs 1.28 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India), and to know more in-depth about the car, you can check out this story.

