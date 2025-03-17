Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched At Rs 4.20 Crore

It is the first SL model to get the Maybach treatment and gets a tech-laden cabin along with a premium-looking exterior

Gets angular projector headlights and tail lights, 21-inch forged alloy wheels and a black soft top with the Maybach logo on it.

Features a white interior theme with a dual-tone dashboard and steering wheel theme.

Seats get a leather upholstery finished in white.

Features include a vertically-mounted 11.9-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a dual-zone auto AC.

Safety suite includes multiple airbags, dashcam, 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Equipped with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 585 PS and 800 Nm.

Only 3 units have been allocated to India, deliveries of which will commence from Q1 2026.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series has been launched in India at Rs 4.20 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India) and it is the first Maybach SL model. Hence, it is over Rs 1.50 crore more expensive than the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 and bookings of this roadster is already open. However, only 3 cars will be allocated to India in 2025, deliveries of which will start from the first quarter of 2026. Let us take a look at everything the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series has to offer:

Exterior

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series comes with certain design cues from the model it’s based on, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55. It gets the same angular LED projector headlights and LED DRLs that give it an aggressive look. However, the SL 680 gets a Maybach grille and a new bumper design with chrome highlights and a numerous Maybach logo on it that gives it a premium appeal. The hood is finished in black and features Maybach logos on it, which speaks about attention to detail Mercedes-Maybach cars emphasise on.

In profile, it gets 21-inch forged alloy wheels with a 5-hole monoblock or a spoked design that is typical to other Maybach models. It also gets a chrome trim on the front fenders with a Maybach logo, black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and chrome strip on the flush door handles.

The rear design is relatively premium and the Maybach SL 680 gets sleek triangular LED tail lights, dual exhaust and a chrome strip on the rear bumper. Moreover, the black soft top gets Maybach logo patterns on it.

It is available in only two colour options: Red Ambience and White Ambience.

Interior

While the exterior was relatively sporty, the interior exudes premiumness. It gets an all-white cabin theme with white leather seats. The steering wheel gets a dual-tone black and white colour and the upper portion of the dashboard is also finished in black for added contrast that looks upmarket. The circular AC vents are surrounded by chrome and the centre console gets a silver and black treatment.

The steering wheel and accelerator pedal get a Maybach lettering, while the seats sport a Maybach logo embossing on the backrest.

Features And Safety

Being a Maybach model, it is loaded to the brim with features. Highlights include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an 11.9-inch touchscreen positioned in a portrait orientation and a coloured heads-up display (HUD). It is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner, a wireless phone charger, a Burmester sound system, dual-zone auto AC, heated steering wheel, 64-colour ambient lighting and neck heaters on seats backrests to keep the passengers warm when the soft roof is open.

In terms of safety, it is equipped with multiple airbags, 360-degree camera, a dashcam, auto parking assist and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine Power 585 PS Torque 800 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT* Drivetrain AWD^

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^4WD = All-wheel-drive

The Maybach SL completes a 0-100 kmph run in just 4 seconds before maxing out at 260 kmph (electronically limited). Furthermore, the Maybach SL 680 gets rear axle steering, active suspension setup and rear axle locking differential for helping in its road handling capabilities.

Rivals

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series will be a competitor to the Bentley Continental GT Convertible and Bentley Mulliner.

