Published On Feb 14, 2022 06:03 PM By Tarun for MG ZS EV 2022

MG has revealed the facelifted ZS EV’s new touchscreen infotainment system. Till now, MG has released images of its updated exterior and rear AC vents. The electric SUV is set to get a facelift towards the end of this month.

The 2022 ZS EV will get changes in line with the MG Astor, which is its petrol-powered counterpart. The exterior styling looks identical to the UK-spec model. It gets a tweaked front grille, repositioned charging port, new bumpers, new LED headlights, DRLs, and tail lights, and redesigned 17-inch alloys.

The ZS EV will get a refreshed cabin with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, which is a straight pick from the Astor. The image also confirms automatic headlamps, cruise control, and the 7-inch digital driver’s display.

It could also get the ADAS (advanced driving assistance system), as seen in earlier spy shots. For reference, the MG Astor’s ADAS features automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist.

Other features of the outgoing ZS EV - panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, automatic headlights and wipers, connected car technology, six airbags, hill start/descent control, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control - will be retained.

Another big update that we are expecting onboard the 2022 ZS EV is a bigger battery pack. It could get a 51kWh pack (currently 44.5kWh) with more driving range. Its electric motor should offer the same 143PS and 353Nm output.

The facelifted MG ZS EV will demand a premium over the current model, which is priced from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It’s only rival currently is the Hyundai Kona Electric, which is also in line to receive a facelift.