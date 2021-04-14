Entry-level Volkswagen Polo Turbo Variant Now Pricier By Rs 42,000

Published On Apr 14, 2021 02:18 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Polo

Get ready to pay more for Polo’s 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Volkswagen has discontinued the entry-level Turbo Edition variant, which was priced at Rs 6.99 lakh.

The mid-spec Comfortline variant now gets the turbo-petrol engine, increasing the starting price of the turbo variants by Rs 42,000.

The Turbo variants are priced from Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

The Polo is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, producing 110PS and 175Nm, paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The base-spec variants are offered with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor, rated at 75PS and 95Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Volkswagen Polo Turbo has become dearer by Rs 42,000 with the discontinuation of the entry-level Turbo variant. The limited-edition variant was the most affordable turbo car in India at a price of Rs 6.99 lakh.

Before the launch of the Turbo Edition, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine was available from the Highline Plus variant, which is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh. Making it more accessible, VW has equipped the mid-spec Comfortline variant with the turbo engine, priced at Rs 7.41 lakh.

The Polo is available with two engine options: 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 75PS 1.0-litre petrol. The naturally aspirated motor comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission while the turbo engine gets the choice of a 6-speed manual and a torque converter automatic.

It features a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rain-sensing wipers, automatic AC, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control (for AT), and cruise control.

The Polo is priced from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh, while the turbo-variants start from Rs 7.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz, while the turbo variants take on the i20 Turbo (120PS) and Altroz i-Turbo (110PS).

